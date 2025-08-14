Africa

AU urges adoption of world map showing continent's true size

16th-century Mercator map distorts Africa's size, says AU Commission

14 August 2025 - 14:15 By Catarina Demony and AyenDeng Bior
A general view shows the headquarters of the AU building in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa. File image
Image: Tiksa Negeri/Reuters

The AU has backed a campaign to end the use by governments and international organisations of the 16th-century Mercator map of the world in favour of one that more accurately displays Africa's size.

Created by cartographer Gerardus Mercator for navigation, the projection distorts continent sizes, enlarging areas near the poles such as North America and Greenland while shrinking Africa and South America.

“It might seem to be just a map, but in reality, it is not,” AU Commission deputy chair Selma Malika Haddadi told Reuters, saying the Mercator fostered a false impression that Africa was “marginal”, despite being the world's second-largest continent by area, with 54 nations and more than a billion people.

Such stereotypes influence media, education and policy, she said.

Criticism of the Mercator map is not new, but the “Correct The Map” campaign led by advocacy groups Africa No Filter and Speak Up Africa has revived the debate, urging organisations to adopt the 2018 Equal Earth projection, which tries to reflect countries' true sizes.

“The current size of the map of Africa is wrong,” Moky Makura, executive director of Africa No Filter, said. “It's the world's longest misinformation and disinformation campaign, and it just simply has to stop.”

Fara Ndiaye, co-founder of Speak Up Africa, said the Mercator affected Africans' identity and pride, especially children who might encounter it early in school. “We're working on promoting a curriculum where the Equal Earth projection will be the main standard across all (African) classrooms,” Ndiaye said, adding she hoped it would also be the one used by global institutions, including African-based ones.

Haddadi said the AU endorsed the campaign, adding it aligned with its goal of “reclaiming Africa's rightful place on the global stage” amid growing calls for reparations for colonialism and slavery.

The AU will advocate for wider map adoption and discuss collective actions with member states, Haddadi added.

The Mercator projection is still widely used, including by schools and tech companies. Google Maps switched from Mercator on desktop to a 3D globe view in 2018, though users can still switch back to the Mercator if they prefer. On the mobile app, however, the Mercator projection remains the default.

“Correct The Map” wants organisations like the World Bank and the UN to adopt the Equal Earth map. A World Bank spokesperson said they already use the Winkel-Tripel, or Equal Earth, for static maps and are phasing out Mercator on web maps.

The campaign said it has sent a request to the UN geospatial body, UN-GGIM. A UN spokesperson said that once received it must be reviewed and approved by a committee of experts.

Other regions are backing the AU's efforts. Dorbrene O'Marde, vice-chair of the Caribbean Community Reparations Commission, endorsed Equal Earth as a rejection of Mercator map's “ideology of power and dominance”.

— Additional reporting by Ngouda Dione and Will Russel

Reuters

