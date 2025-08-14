Africa

Congolese mining company rejects US allegations following sanctions

14 August 2025 - 13:00 By David Lewis
A miner sits at the entrance of a shaft at Rubaya coltan mine, near the town of Rubaya, which is controlled by M23 rebels, in the eastern DRC. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

The Congolese mining company sanctioned by the US this week has said it "categorically rejects" allegations linking it to armed groups and mineral smuggling in turbulent eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The US treasury department on Tuesday announced sanctions against the Cooperative des Artisanaux Miniers du Congo (CDMC) over what it called the illicit sale of critical minerals smuggled from the mineral-rich region of Rubaya.

The US also sanctioned the Coalition des Patriotes Resistants Congolais-Forces de Frappe (PARECO-FF) — an armed group aligned with DRC's military which Washington said controlled mining sites in Rubaya from 2022 to 2024 — and two Hong Kong-based exporters.

CDMC said control of its sites by armed groups meant the company could not operate legally.

"We are not the perpetrators — but the primary victims — of the armed conflict and pillage that have destabilised this region," CDMC said in a statement received by Reuters late on Wednesday.

WATCH | US imposes sanctions on DRC armed group PARECO-FF, mining firms over illicit minerals

The US on Tuesday announced sanctions against an armed group aligned with Democratic Republic of Congo's military as well as a Congolese mining ...
1 day ago

"The presence and taxation of mining activity by armed groups such as PARECO-FF and, more recently, the M23 rebels have prevented CDMC from exercising lawful control over its concession," it said.

The sanctions are the latest measures taken by the administration of US President Donald Trump to try to bring peace to eastern DRC, where Rwanda-backed M23 rebels staged a lightning advance earlier this year, spurring violence that has killed thousands of people.

Rubaya, controlled by the M23 rebel group since April 2024, produces 15% of the world's coltan, which is processed into a heat-resistant metal called tantalum used in mobile phones and other electronics and prized by the aerospace and medical industries among others.

Reuters

