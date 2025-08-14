More than 30 boats carrying about 600 irregular migrants have arrived in Spain's Balearic Islands since Monday, officials said, as a new migratory route from North Africa gains traction after a crackdown by authorities in other jumping off points.
Overall, irregular migration to Spain has fallen this year, but it has risen by 170% in the Balearics in the first six months to about 3,000 people, official data shows. The number of boats, mostly departing from Algeria, more than doubled.
A significant number of the arrivals are from East Africa.
Konestory, a 20-year-old South Sudanese migrant, told Reuters on Tuesday in the Mallorcan capital of Palma that he had fled from growing instability in the region.
He paid $2,000 (R35,121) to board a boat from Algeria, which took 46 hours to reach the islands. They faced “a lot of waves”, ran out of food and water, and got lost, he said.
“Now I'm happy. I'm looking at ways to talk to my mom to give her the information that I reached here.”
East African migrants drive surge of arrivals in Spain's Balearic Islands
Image: REUTERS/Francisco Ubilla
More than 30 boats carrying about 600 irregular migrants have arrived in Spain's Balearic Islands since Monday, officials said, as a new migratory route from North Africa gains traction after a crackdown by authorities in other jumping off points.
Overall, irregular migration to Spain has fallen this year, but it has risen by 170% in the Balearics in the first six months to about 3,000 people, official data shows. The number of boats, mostly departing from Algeria, more than doubled.
A significant number of the arrivals are from East Africa.
Konestory, a 20-year-old South Sudanese migrant, told Reuters on Tuesday in the Mallorcan capital of Palma that he had fled from growing instability in the region.
He paid $2,000 (R35,121) to board a boat from Algeria, which took 46 hours to reach the islands. They faced “a lot of waves”, ran out of food and water, and got lost, he said.
“Now I'm happy. I'm looking at ways to talk to my mom to give her the information that I reached here.”
WATCH | At least 26 die in Libyan migrant shipwreck off Italian island
Authorities in the Balearic Islands off eastern Spain — Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera — say they feel abandoned.
They fear they could become a new migrant gateway, like the Canary Islands, which received 47,000 from West Africa at the peak of that route's popularity in 2024.
Arrivals in the Canaries fell by 46% in January-July of this year, largely thanks to tightened controls by Mauritania.
“Where is the government of [Pedro] Sanchez?” Balearic regional leader Marga Prohens posted on X on Wednesday, referring to Spain's prime minister. She called for increased law enforcement resources and co-operation with Algeria.
The central government said last month it would improve the Balearics' capacity to absorb arrivals.
Local media in Mallorca have reported cases of newly arrived migrants being left by authorities for several hours in parks due to an absence of shelters before they board ferries to the mainland.
Reuters
MORE:
As security tightens, migrants take more risks to reach Europe
South Sudan says no talks with Israel to resettle Palestinians from Gaza
WATCH | Wildfires fanned by heatwave and strong winds rage across Europe
Greece may extend North Africa asylum ban if migrant flow resurges
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos