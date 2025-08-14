Africa

Investors needed to close Africa's $30bn annual water investment gap

Government cannot do it alone, we need pledges from investors: Majodina

14 August 2025 - 15:52
Minister of water and sanitation Pemmy Majodina says investment in water is urgently needed in Africa.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Minister of water and sanitation Pemmy Majodina has called on investors to “put their money where their mouths are” to address Africa’s growing water crisis, warning that without urgent action, the continent’s economic and social progress will be stifled.

Speaking to the SABC outside the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Tuesday, during the opening of the inaugural AU-AIP Water Investment Summit, Majodina said the government could not deliver sustainable water provision alone.

“We want sustainable water provision, hence government cannot do it alone. We need investors. They are going to make pledges here,” she said.

“We’ve already packaged close to 38 projects in a bankable fund. Put your money where your mouth is, because water is where money is needed.”

The three-day summit taking place from August 13 coincides with South Africa’s G20 presidency, which is a first for an African nation.

More than 2,000 delegates, including heads of state, financial institutions and private sector leaders, are convening in Cape Town to mobilise investments and reforms in Africa’s water and sanitation sector.

More than 80 transformative water projects from across the continent are being showcased to potential funders, with deals expected to be signed.

The summit aims to close Africa’s $30bn (R528.59bn) annual water investment gap promoting climate-resilient infrastructure to ensure water security, economic growth and sustainable development.

“In each and every corner of this continent there’s a water shortage because water has not been elevated as priority number one. We must invest in water if we are to grow Africa. There is no way you can have a developing country or continent without water and proper sanitation,” said Majodina.

South Africa was chosen by the AU to host the summit after a UN General Assembly resolution urging continental collaboration on water security.

Majodina revealed that South Africa had already secured R23bn for 15 major dam projects announced in her budget this year, connecting 25 villages so far. But she warned the challenge remains immense as population growth outpaces water infrastructure.

“The economy is growing, the population is growing, and therefore you must match the growing population by providing more water resources like dams. That’s why we’re building so many dams.”

She issued a stern warning against “water mafia” syndicates accused of sabotaging infrastructure to create lucrative water tanker contracts.

“Water mafias are killing this country. They must be treated and charged for treason because they are sabotaging the entire continent. Municipalities cannot sustain costly water-tankering. These are criminal activities that must be condemned by all of us.”

