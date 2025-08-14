Africa

Kenya wants funded IMF programme, says central bank governor

14 August 2025 - 14:40 By George Obulutsa
"Our preference will be to have a funded programme, and that is what we have expressed to the IMF board," says Kenya's central bank governor Kamau Thugge. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Kenya wants its next International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme to be a funded one, its central bank governor said on Wednesday, ahead of an IMF visit next month to discuss a new programme request.

In March Kenya and the IMF abandoned the final review of the East African nation's last support programme, and Kenya did not receive the last batch of its $3.6bn (R63.22bn) Extended Fund Facility and Extended Credit Facility, worth $800m (R14.05bn).

Kenya had struggled to rein in its fiscal deficit and boost revenue collection under the programme, two of the main requirements of the IMF, after it was forced to scrap planned tax hikes because of deadly nationwide protests.

The consensus among financial analysts is that Kenya needs a new loan from the IMF to anchor external debt repayments. But given its difficulties meeting IMF targets under the last programme, some had thought the country could opt for a non-funded programme next time around.

"Our preference will be to have a funded programme, and that is what we have expressed to the IMF board," governor Kamau Thugge told a press conference, a day after the central bank cut its benchmark lending rate for the seventh meeting running.

Reuters

Light aircraft crashes in Nairobi, killing six people

A small plane carrying medical staff crashed in a densely-populated neighbourhood in Kenya's capital on Thursday afternoon, killing six people, local ...
8 hours ago

Kenya central bank cuts rates for seventh time with inflation in target

Kenya's central bank lowered its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points on Tuesday, saying there was room to ease monetary policy further as ...
1 day ago

Kenyan activist tries to block new Ritz-Carlton safari lodge opening

When Ritz-Carlton opens its first safari lodge on Friday in Kenya's Maasai Mara reserve, guests will pay nightly rates starting from $3,500 per ...
1 day ago

Kenya taps development banks for airport expansion after ditching Adani deal

Kenya has invited international development lenders to finance a $2bn (R35.41bn) expansion of its main airport in Nairobi nine months after it ...
2 days ago

Emerging countries' debt payments to private lenders dwarf those to China

Lower-income countries' external debt payments to private lenders remain three times higher than payments to China, research shows, shedding light on ...
2 days ago

WATCH | Train and bus collide in central Kenya, at least 4 killed

A train and a bus collided on a railway crossing in central Kenya on Thursday, killing at least four people and injuring others.
6 days ago
