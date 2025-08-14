Africa

South32 threatens to shut Mozambique aluminium smelter as power talks drag on

14 August 2025 - 17:00 By Rishav Chatterjee and Melanie Burton
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Shuttering the smelter is not a done deal, if the two parties can reach agreement on costs. Stock photo.
Shuttering the smelter is not a done deal, if the two parties can reach agreement on costs. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/hxdbzxy

Australia's South32 on Thursday flagged a $372m (R6.53bn) impairment on its Mozambique aluminium smelter which the miner said it was preparing to mothball as it may not be able to secure affordable power when its supply agreement ends in 2026.

The diversified miner has been in protracted negotiations with Mozambique's government over a power agreement that is set to expire in March. It warned in July that it may face an impairment at the smelter during fiscal 2025 and was reviewing production after failing to secure affordable power.

"You've got to have a business that can make money through the cycle and at least be cash flow positive and give you some return to your shareholders," CEO Graham Kerr told Reuters.

"The current offer on the table would make us cash flow negative every single month, every single day," he said.

Given care and maintenance was the most likely scenario, South32 said in an exchange filing it would curtail activities such as pot relining and would limit further investment in the operations. The company's shares fell more than 5%.

High court rescinds permit for Shell, TotalEnergies to explore for oil off west coast

The Western Cape High Court has rescinded an environmental authorisation granted to TotalEnergies and its joint-venture partner Shell to explore for ...
News
6 hours ago

The miner has since continued engagement with the Mozambique government, hydroelectric producer Hidroeléctrica de Cahora Bassa (HCB) and South African utility Eskom.

Shuttering the smelter is not a done deal, if the two parties can reach agreement on costs.

“We are hopeful a workable solution emerges that enables Mozal to operate beyond March 2026, and maintain its substantial contribution to Mozambique,” Kerr added.

HCB, majority-owned by the Mozambique government, is the primary power supplier to Mozal. When it cannot meet the smelter's needs, Eskom steps in under the current agreement.

The miner expects its share of Mozal's output in fiscal 2026 to fall to about 240 kilo tons, compared with 355 kilo tons in 2025.

July was the second time South32 flagged impairments at its Mozal project. In December, nationwide protests in Mozambique disrupted operations and weighed on production.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Medical journal rejects Kennedy’s call for retraction of vaccine study

An influential US medical journal is rejecting a call from US health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jnr to retract a large Danish study that found ...
News
3 days ago

Gemfields sells Fabergé for $50m for capital at Mozambique, Zambia mines

Gemfields Group said on Monday it had sold Fabergé, the maker of the jewelled Fabergé eggs, to SMG Capital for $50m (R885.7m), as the coloured ...
News
3 days ago

Guinea revokes Emirates Global Aluminium concession, transfers assets to new local firm

Guinea has revoked the bauxite concession awarded to a subsidiary of Emirates Global Aluminium and transferred it to a newly created state-backed ...
News
1 week ago

Mozambique central bank cuts main interest rate to 10.25%

Mozambique's central bank cut its key interest rate to 10.25% from 11.00% in a decision announced on Thursday.
News
2 weeks ago

Mozambique seeks to prosecute opposition leader over post-election unrest

There had been indications that President Daniel Chapo and Mondlane were looking to build bridges.
News
3 weeks ago

Menar aims to boost beneficiation with acquisition of Metalloys

Privately owned diversified miner,  Menar Group, wants to get more involved in increasing beneficiation efforts after its acquisition of South32's ...
Business Times
1 month ago

South32 temporarily closes SA manganese mine

Australian headquartered South32 has reported the temporary closure of its Wessels manganese mine in the Northern Cape in response to market ...
Business Times
6 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Winner of R124m PowerBall plans to rebuild late parents' house South Africa
  2. Former rugby player Schalk Burger Sr fined for failing to submit tax returns South Africa
  3. SPCA explains nutrition needs after skinny dog's fast food 'treat' South Africa
  4. 'Be very careful': Here's what Motsoaledi told Operation Dudula Politics
  5. Mahindra opens new vehicle assembly plant in Durban news

Latest Videos

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | MTN8 semifinals preview: Pirates vs Sundowns
Israel blocking aid into Gaza, humanitarian agencies say | BBC News