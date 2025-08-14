The US state department has approved potential sales of munitions, precision bombs and precision rockets to Nigeria for an estimated cost of $346m, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.
The contractors for the sales are Lockheed Martin , RTX Missiles and Defense and BAE Systems, the statement said.
Reuters
US approves potential sales of munitions, bombs and rockets to Nigeria
Image: REUTERS/Al Drago/File Photo
Reuters
