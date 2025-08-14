Africa

US approves potential sales of munitions, bombs and rockets to Nigeria

14 August 2025 - 07:00 By Bhargav Acharya and Ryan Patrick Jones
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The contractors for the sales are Lockheed Martin , RTX Missiles and Defense and BAE Systems, the statement said.
The contractors for the sales are Lockheed Martin , RTX Missiles and Defense and BAE Systems, the statement said.
Image: REUTERS/Al Drago/File Photo

The US state department has approved potential sales of munitions, precision bombs and precision rockets to Nigeria for an estimated cost of $346m, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

The contractors for the sales are Lockheed Martin , RTX Missiles and Defense and BAE Systems, the statement said.

Reuters

READ MORE

South Sudan says no talks with Israel to resettle Palestinians from Gaza

South Sudan is not in talks with Israel to resettle Palestinians from war-torn Gaza, South Sudan's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
News
1 hour ago

‘Politically driven’ US government report slams South Africa, Brazil

President Donald Trump's administration has scaled back a key US government report on human rights worldwide, dramatically softening criticism of ...
Politics
20 hours ago

Hunger and cholera spreading in war-torn Sudan, says WHO

Hunger and disease are spreading in war-torn Sudan, with famine already present in several areas, 25-million people acutely food insecure and nearly ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Winner of R124m PowerBall plans to rebuild late parents' house South Africa
  2. Mahindra opens new vehicle assembly plant in Durban news
  3. Defensor Security and two directors found guilty of R384m fraud South Africa
  4. 'Be very careful': Here's what Motsoaledi told Operation Dudula South Africa
  5. Funds raised to ‘buy cows’ for Lt-Gen Mkhwanazi to be donated to SAPS education ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Thousands evacuated as Podul makes landfall in Taiwan
Wildfires scorch Greece as heatwave grips parts of Europe