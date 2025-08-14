Africa

WFP suspends flights to Burkina Faso town after explosion

14 August 2025 - 11:45 By Ayen Deng Bior
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A World Food Programme is trying to reach more than 300,000 people during Burkina Faso's lean season. File photo.
A World Food Programme is trying to reach more than 300,000 people during Burkina Faso's lean season. File photo.
Image: WFP/Abubakar Garelnabei/Handout via REUTERS

The UN World Food Programme (WFP) said on Wednesday it has suspended flights to the northwestern Burkina Faso town of Solle after an explosion near a helicopter it chartered injured a crew member and a government official.

The WFP is trying to reach more than 300,000 people during the West African nation's lean season, which runs from June to August and in which "families' food stocks are exhausted," a spokesperson for the UN agency said.

The blast occurred shortly after the helicopter landed in Solle on Tuesday and was being investigated, the spokesperson said. The injured were receiving medical care and the helicopter, though lightly damaged, had been "safely relocated".

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

"WFP calls on all parties to adhere to their obligations under International Humanitarian Law, including the protection of aid workers and humanitarian assets," the spokesperson said.

Mali arrests dozens in military who 'pose threat to government'

Mali has arrested more than 30 soldiers and military officials accused of attempting to destabilise the government, two sources said, a sign of ...
News
2 days ago

Burkina Faso is run by a military government that took power after two coups in 2022, vowing to make progress against a violent insurgency waged by groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State that began in neighbouring Mali in 2012 and has spread to other countries.

But deadly militant attacks persist in much of the country.

A WFP helicopter transporting food assistance to the northern town of Djibo came under attack in August 2023, though no passengers and crew were injured in that incident.

Reuters

MORE:

Light aircraft crashes in Nairobi, killing six people

A small plane carrying medical staff crashed in a densely-populated neighbourhood in Kenya's capital on Thursday afternoon, killing six people, local ...
News
5 hours ago

Hunger and cholera spreading in war-torn Sudan, says WHO

Hunger and disease are spreading in war-torn Sudan, with famine already present in several areas, 25-million people acutely food insecure and nearly ...
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Two Ghanaian ministers among eight killed in helicopter crash

Ghana's defence minister Edward Omane Boamah died in a military helicopter crash on Wednesday along with four other officials and three airforce ...
News
1 week ago

Rise in Al-Qaeda attacks revives spectre of West African caliphate

Analysts say recent attacks are driven by Islamists' change of strategy
Africa
3 weeks ago

Australia's Perenti secures R12bn mining contract in Burkina Faso

Australia's Perenti said on Monday it will provide underground mining services at London-listed Endeavour Mining's Mana complex in the West African ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Winner of R124m PowerBall plans to rebuild late parents' house South Africa
  2. Former rugby player Schalk Burger Sr fined for failing to submit tax returns South Africa
  3. 'Be very careful': Here's what Motsoaledi told Operation Dudula Politics
  4. SPCA explains nutrition needs after skinny dog's fast food 'treat' South Africa
  5. Mahindra opens new vehicle assembly plant in Durban news

Latest Videos

At least 26 Die in Migrant Shipwreck off Italy's Lampedusa Island | Dawn News ...
NAACAM conference | Deputy President Paul Mashatile address