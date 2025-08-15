Russian defence minister Andrei Belousov held talks with his counterparts from Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, the ministry said on Thursday, telling them Moscow is prepared to offer comprehensive support to help ensure stability in the Sahel region.
Belousov said the four-party dialogue format would serve as a key platform for strengthening defence cooperation.
After the talks the participants signed a memorandum of understanding formalising plans to deepen military collaboration.
Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger have cut ties with Western nations since military takeovers, turning instead to Russia for support.
Reuters
Russia holds talks with Sahel states on defence cooperation
