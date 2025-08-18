A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck Algeria's northeastern Tebessa province on Sunday, local broadcaster Ennahar TV reported.
The epicentre was 10km southeast of Negrine in Tebessa province, Ennahar added.
Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude strikes Algeria's Tebessa province: local TV
Image: 123RF
