Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude strikes Algeria's Tebessa province: local TV

18 August 2025 - 11:50 By Ahmed Tolba and HATEM MAHER
A magnitude-5.8 earthquake struck Algeria on Sunday, according to local reports. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck Algeria's northeastern Tebessa province on Sunday, local broadcaster Ennahar TV reported.

The epicentre was 10km southeast of Negrine in Tebessa province, Ennahar added.

Reuters

