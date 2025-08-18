Africa

Mali arrests generals, French national accused in 'destabilisation' plot

18 August 2025 - 14:20 By Mali newsroom, Benoit Van Overstraeten and Kate Entringer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mali has endured over a decade of turmoil marked by Islamist insurgencies in its arid north along with political instability that culminated in a series of coups in 2020 and 2021 that brought current president Gen Assimi Goita to power. File photo.
Mali has endured over a decade of turmoil marked by Islamist insurgencies in its arid north along with political instability that culminated in a series of coups in 2020 and 2021 that brought current president Gen Assimi Goita to power. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Mahamadou Hamidou

Mali's military-led government has arrested two generals and a French national, accusing them of participating in an alleged plot to destabilise the West African nation, according to a government statement and state-owned media.

Mali has endured over a decade of turmoil marked by Islamist insurgencies in its arid north along with political instability that culminated in a series of coups in 2020 and 2021 that brought current president Gen Assimi Goita to power.

Sources told Reuters earlier this week that more than 30 soldiers and military officials had been taken into custody on suspicion of attempting to destabilise Goita's government.

Mali's ministry of territorial administration, in a statement released late on Thursday, said those arrested included Yann Vezilier, a French citizen.

France's once close relationship with its former colonies in West Africa's Sahel region has soured in recent years as military officers have overthrown civilian governments in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.

Paris has withdrawn French troops involved in an operation to combat Islamist militants there under pressure from the countries' new leadership. Mali, which cut military ties with France, has meanwhile turned to Russia for support.

French embassy employee arrested in Mali on ‘unfounded’ accusations, says French foreign office

A French man arrested in Mali is a member of the French embassy in the capital Bamako and accusations against him are "unfounded", the French foreign ...
News
12 hours ago

The ministry statement accused Vezilier of acting on behalf of French intelligence services to mobilise political and civil society figures and military officers.

A French foreign ministry spokesperson said Friday that it had no official comment on Vezilier's arrest.

Malian state media showed images of 10 other people detained for involvement in the alleged plot, including Gen Abass Dembele, who is the former governor of the central Mopti region, and Gen Nema Sagara, another leading military figure.

The ministry did not specify how many people had been arrested in total but described them as "a group of marginal elements" and said the situation was under control.

Mali's military authorities have failed to keep their promise to hold elections. Instead, Goita was granted a five-year renewable term in June and political activities were suspended across the country.

While Mali's military junta cited the civilian authorities' failure to put down Islamist uprisings in the north among its justifications for seizing power, security woes have persisted under Goita.

The past few months have seen a surge of deadly attacks by Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin, an al-Qaeda-linked group that also operates in Burkina Faso and Niger.

Reuters

MORE:

Russia holds talks with Sahel states on defence cooperation

Russian defence minister Andrei Belousov held talks with his counterparts from Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, the ministry said on Thursday, telling ...
News
3 days ago

WFP suspends flights to Burkina Faso town after explosion

The UN World Food Programme said on Wednesday it has suspended flights to the northwestern Burkina Faso town of Solle after an explosion near a ...
News
4 days ago

IN PICS | Ivory Coast rebel hub Bouake shows boom, burdens of Ouattara era

Bullet-riddled buildings still line some streets in Ivory Coast's former rebel capital Bouake, but in the run-up to his third re-election bid ...
News
4 days ago

Mali arrests dozens in military who 'pose threat to government'

Mali has arrested more than 30 soldiers and military officials accused of attempting to destabilise the government, two sources said, a sign of ...
News
6 days ago

Islamist militants free Moroccan truck drivers held since January, says Mali

Islamic State-affiliated militants have released four Moroccan truck drivers kidnapped in January, Mali said late on Monday, according to state ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Mali ex-PM Moussa Mara to stand trial over social media post

A Malian court has detained and charged former Prime Minister Moussa Mara over a social media post criticising shrinking democratic space under ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Santaco denies enforcing limits on number of passengers private cars are ... South Africa
  2. Former attorney accused of theft, fraud released on R10,000 bail South Africa
  3. Warm temperatures expected in most parts of the country South Africa
  4. Former North West traffic cop who killed girlfriend rearrested for retrial South Africa
  5. Santaco calls for e-hailing regulations to be implemented immediately South Africa

Latest Videos

Palestinians flee IDF attacks on Gaza City as Israelis protest against ...
What European leaders bring to the table in Trump's meeting with Zelenskyy | DW ...