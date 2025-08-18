Africa

Nigeria approves $2.6bn electricity sector debt refinancing plan

18 August 2025 - 15:00 By Isaac Anyaogu
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Debt owed to 27 power generation companies for outstanding invoices between 2015 and 2023 has stifled investment in the industry and exacerbated chronic power outages in Africa's most populous nation. File photo.
Debt owed to 27 power generation companies for outstanding invoices between 2015 and 2023 has stifled investment in the industry and exacerbated chronic power outages in Africa's most populous nation. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Nigeria has approved a phased plan to refinance 4-trillion naira (R45.91bn) in electricity sector debt to help stabilise the nation's ailing power industry and improve supply, says finance minister Olawale Edun.

The debt, primarily owed to 27 power generation companies for outstanding invoices between 2015 and 2023, has stifled investment in the industry and exacerbated chronic power outages in Africa's most populous nation.

President Bola Tinubu pledged to settle the claims following a recent verification. He approved the plan on Wednesday.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting in the capital Abuja, Edun said the refinancing would be executed within three to four weeks under the oversight of the debt management office.

"It is now fully approved, and we move to implementation," Edun said.

The plan will likely involve bond issuances and other instruments to spread out the repayment liability over time.

This aligns with broader sector reforms, including a 35% cut in electricity subsidies and tariff hikes for urban consumers, measures expected to save the government around 1.1-trillion naira (R12.62bn). annually.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Nigeria's defence chief defends military conduct amid scrutiny

Nigeria's defence chief has defended operations against insurgents and criminal gangs that have caused civilian casualties, saying the military is ...
News
3 hours ago

More than 40 missing in Nigeria boat accident, says emergency agency

More than 40 people were missing in a boat accident in Nigeria after a boat conveying 50 persons to a popular market in northwest Sokoto state ...
News
7 hours ago

Chinese capital turns into jobs and exports

Africa must be a partner, not a passive recipient of Chinese largesse, writes Rachel Irvine.
Business Times
1 day ago

US approves potential sales of munitions, bombs and rockets to Nigeria

The US state department has approved potential sales of munitions, precision bombs and precision rockets to Nigeria for an estimated cost of $346m, ...
News
4 days ago

Nearly 600 killed in Nigeria air strikes in eight months, says air force

Nigeria's military has killed 592 armed militia members in the northeastern sate of Borno in the past eight months, after stepping up air strikes in ...
News
4 days ago

Nigeria's non-oil exports jump nearly 20% in first half on cocoa, urea demand

Nigeria's non-oil exports rose 19.6% to $3.225bn (R57.09bn) in the first half of 2025, its export promotion agency said on Monday, citing global ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Santaco denies enforcing limits on number of passengers private cars are ... South Africa
  2. Former attorney accused of theft, fraud released on R10,000 bail South Africa
  3. Warm temperatures expected in most parts of the country South Africa
  4. Former North West traffic cop who killed girlfriend rearrested for retrial South Africa
  5. Santaco calls for e-hailing regulations to be implemented immediately South Africa

Latest Videos

Palestinians flee IDF attacks on Gaza City as Israelis protest against ...
What European leaders bring to the table in Trump's meeting with Zelenskyy | DW ...