Africa

Shelling by Sudan's RSF kills 17 civilians in Darfur: AFP

18 August 2025 - 15:50 By Bipasha Dey
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
RSF leader Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. File photo.
RSF leader Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Shelling by Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) killed at least 17 civilians in the besieged city of El Fasher (also known as Al-Fashir), the capital of North Darfur, AFP reported on Saturday, citing a medical source.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Hunger and cholera spreading in war-torn Sudan, says WHO

Hunger and disease are spreading in war-torn Sudan, with famine already present in several areas, 25-million people acutely food insecure and nearly ...
News
1 week ago

UAE 'bars' Sudanese planes from landing at its airports

The United Arab Emirates has banned Sudanese planes from landing at its airports, Sudan's state news agency quoted its Civil Aviation Authority as ...
News
1 week ago

Funding cuts drive Sudan's children to the brink of irreversible harm: Unicef

Funding cuts are driving an entire generation of children in Sudan to the brink of irreversible harm as support is scaled back and malnutrition cases ...
News
1 week ago

Hunger mounts, cemeteries grow in Sudan’s besieged al-Fashir

Hundreds of thousands of people under siege in the Sudanese army's last holdout in the western Darfur region are running out of food and coming under ...
News
2 weeks ago

EXPLAINER | The two rival governments that could split Sudan

Sudanese paramilitaries are forming a parallel government to the one controlled by the country's army, pushing Sudan further towards de facto ...
News
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Displaced Sudanese stream home from Egypt after army retakes Khartoum

Toting large suitcases and bags of belongings, the Sudanese families crowding into Cairo's main railway station hoped to return to relative stability ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Santaco denies enforcing limits on number of passengers private cars are ... South Africa
  2. Former attorney accused of theft, fraud released on R10,000 bail South Africa
  3. Warm temperatures expected in most parts of the country South Africa
  4. Former North West traffic cop who killed girlfriend rearrested for retrial South Africa
  5. Santaco calls for e-hailing regulations to be implemented immediately South Africa

Latest Videos

Palestinians flee IDF attacks on Gaza City as Israelis protest against ...
What European leaders bring to the table in Trump's meeting with Zelenskyy | DW ...