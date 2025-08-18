Shelling by Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) killed at least 17 civilians in the besieged city of El Fasher (also known as Al-Fashir), the capital of North Darfur, AFP reported on Saturday, citing a medical source.
Reuters
Shelling by Sudan's RSF kills 17 civilians in Darfur: AFP
Image: REUTERS/Umit Bektas
