Africa

DRC and M23 rebels miss deadline to reach Doha peace deal

19 August 2025 - 14:50 By Ange Kasongo, Giulia Paravicini and Andrew Mills
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
DRC President Felix Tshisekedi's high representative Sumbu Sita Mambu, Qatar's minister of state for foreign affairs Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi and Benjamin Mbonimpa, head of the M23 delegation to Doha, at a signing ceremony of a declaration of principles to end fighting in eastern DRC in Doha, Qatar, on July 19 2025. File photo.
DRC President Felix Tshisekedi's high representative Sumbu Sita Mambu, Qatar's minister of state for foreign affairs Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi and Benjamin Mbonimpa, head of the M23 delegation to Doha, at a signing ceremony of a declaration of principles to end fighting in eastern DRC in Doha, Qatar, on July 19 2025. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Imad Creidi

The Congolese government and M23 rebels have missed Monday's deadline to reach a peace agreement in Doha, raising fears that tensions between the two parties might derail talks and reverse progress made to end the conflict.

Fighting in eastern Democratic of Congo (DRC) has intensified this year, with the M23 group launching an offensive that allowed it to capture the two largest cities in the region.

Under a mediation effort hosted by Qatar, DRC and the rebels signed a declaration of principles on July 19 in which they vowed to start negotiating a deal no later than August 8 with the goal of reaching it by August 18.

The AFC-M23 Movement said in a statement on Sunday that only the full implementation of the declaration of principles, which includes the release of prisoners, would enable the next round of talks to proceed.

A senior AFC source said on Monday that while rebels didn't expect significant progress from the talks, they would send a small delegation in the coming days due to Qatar's pressure as negotiators.

WATCH | Rebels armed with machetes kill at least 52 in eastern DRC

Islamic State-backed rebels armed with machetes and hoes have killed at least 52 civilians in the Beni and Lubero areas of eastern Democratic ...
News
5 hours ago

"Our delegation will simply reinforce the need to implement these measures before we can engage in negotiations," the source said.

A governmental source said authorities had received a draft agreement from the mediation team, and both parties are working on their comments before delegates return to Doha later this week.

It added that the release of prisoners is a complicated prerequisite because it can be a subject of negotiations rather than a condition to continue talks.

A Qatari official told Reuters on Sunday that while the timeline outlined in the declaration of principles had not been met, both parties expressed a willingness to continue negotiations.

Reuters

MORE:

DRC army battles convicted war criminal Lubanga's CPR militia

Heavy clashes erupted this week between the Democratic Republic of Congo's army and a militia founded by a war criminal convicted at the ...
News
1 day ago

IN PICS | Congolese triathlete's 6,000km pedal for peace in Africa

Three months and about 6,000km from home, Congolese triathlete Miguel Masaisai arrived in Cape Town with a simple but powerful message: he cycled all ...
News
2 days ago

IN PICS | Inside the mine that feeds the tech world — and funds DRC rebels

Activity in Rubaya begins before dawn, when thousands descend on the pits cut into the rolling hills of North Kivu province, where many toil in ...
Africa
4 days ago

Congolese mining company rejects US allegations following sanctions

The Congolese mining company sanctioned by the US this week has said it "categorically rejects" allegations linking it to armed groups and mineral ...
News
5 days ago

DRC army and M23 rebels trade blame over clashes, troop buildup

The Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) army on Tuesday accused Rwanda-backed rebels of carrying out multiple attacks in eastern DRC which it said ...
News
6 days ago

M23 rebels say no invitation received to Doha peace talks with DRC

The Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group has not received an invitation to peace talks with the Democratic Republic of Congo scheduled to begin in Doha, ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Santaco denies enforcing limits on number of passengers private cars are ... South Africa
  2. Warm temperatures expected in most parts of the country South Africa
  3. SIU ready to recover R21m in lottery grant funding South Africa
  4. Soweto teacher survives e-hailing attack with bullet lodged in her jaw News
  5. Roodepoort principal stabbed during clash between schools South Africa

Latest Videos

Drone footage shows extent of devastation left by floods in Pakistan
More than 330 dead in Pakistan floods | BBC News