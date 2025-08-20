Africa

At least 25 rescued after boat capsizes in Nigeria, dozens presumed dead

20 August 2025 - 11:50 By Ahmed Kingimi
A member of the National Emergency Management Agency stands in water as search and rescue operations continues following a boat accident in a place given as Sokoto, Nigeria, in this handout image released on August 17 2025.
Image: National Emergency Management Agency, Nigeria/Handout via REUTERS

At least 25 people have been rescued and 25 others are still missing two days after a boat carrying about 50 passengers capsized in Nigeria's northwestern Sokoto state, emergency services said on Tuesday.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said 25 people were still unaccounted for and presumed dead. No bodies had been recovered as of Tuesday morning, the agency said in a statement.

The vessel, which was transporting women, children, and motorcycles to Goronyo market, a hub for food produce in the region, overturned on Sunday, officials said.

Boat accidents are common in Nigeria during the rainy season, due to poor safety regulations and overloaded vessels. Authorities blamed Sunday's accident on overloading and poor road infrastructure, which forces many residents to rely on water transport.

Rescue efforts have been hampered by strong water currents from a nearby dam, said Zubairu Yari, chair of Goronyo local government.

Reuters

