At least 25 people have been rescued and 25 others are still missing two days after a boat carrying about 50 passengers capsized in Nigeria's northwestern Sokoto state, emergency services said on Tuesday.
The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said 25 people were still unaccounted for and presumed dead. No bodies had been recovered as of Tuesday morning, the agency said in a statement.
The vessel, which was transporting women, children, and motorcycles to Goronyo market, a hub for food produce in the region, overturned on Sunday, officials said.
Boat accidents are common in Nigeria during the rainy season, due to poor safety regulations and overloaded vessels. Authorities blamed Sunday's accident on overloading and poor road infrastructure, which forces many residents to rely on water transport.
Rescue efforts have been hampered by strong water currents from a nearby dam, said Zubairu Yari, chair of Goronyo local government.
Reuters
At least 25 rescued after boat capsizes in Nigeria, dozens presumed dead
Image: National Emergency Management Agency, Nigeria/Handout via REUTERS
At least 25 people have been rescued and 25 others are still missing two days after a boat carrying about 50 passengers capsized in Nigeria's northwestern Sokoto state, emergency services said on Tuesday.
The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said 25 people were still unaccounted for and presumed dead. No bodies had been recovered as of Tuesday morning, the agency said in a statement.
The vessel, which was transporting women, children, and motorcycles to Goronyo market, a hub for food produce in the region, overturned on Sunday, officials said.
Boat accidents are common in Nigeria during the rainy season, due to poor safety regulations and overloaded vessels. Authorities blamed Sunday's accident on overloading and poor road infrastructure, which forces many residents to rely on water transport.
Rescue efforts have been hampered by strong water currents from a nearby dam, said Zubairu Yari, chair of Goronyo local government.
Reuters
READ MORE:
More than 40 missing in Nigeria boat accident, says emergency agency
Nigeria's defence chief defends military conduct amid scrutiny
Nearly 600 killed in Nigeria air strikes in eight months, says air force
Thirteen dead, dozens missing in Nigeria boat accident
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos