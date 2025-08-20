Africa

Kenya expects faster growth in 2025, signs yen-denominated loan with Japan

Growth of 5.6% this year would exceed official forecasts

20 August 2025 - 12:50 By George Obulutsa and COLLEEN GOKO
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Kenyan President William Ruto. File photo.
Kenyan President William Ruto. File photo.
Image: BRYAN R. SMITH/Pool via REUTERS

Kenya's economic growth this year is expected to exceed official forecasts despite higher US tariffs and other challenges, President William Ruto said at a conference on Wednesday, where Kenya and Japan also signed a yen-denominated loan deal.

The East African nation's economy is forecast to grow by 5.6% this year, Ruto said, more than the 4.7% recorded last year. That would surpass forecasts by Kenya's finance ministry and central bank for 5.3% and 5.2% growth, respectively.

"GDP [gross domestic product] is expected to grow 5.6% this year, despite global domestic headwinds arising from escalating tariffs and trade disruptions affecting many economies," Ruto said at the Japan-Africa leaders conference, known as TICAD, in the Japanese city of Yokohama.

Separately, Japan and Kenya signed a term sheet for a yen-denominated loan to be backed by Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI), Japan's ministry of foreign affairs said.

Details on pricing and terms of the loan were not disclosed.

The deal builds on an agreement signed last February 2024 between Kenya and NEXI to expand financial cooperation, a statement from the Japanese government said.

NEXI's insurance backing aims to reduce borrowing costs for sovereign borrowers by mitigating risks for investors.

Kenya, East Africa's largest economy, has been seeking diversified funding sources to support infrastructure development and economic growth amid global uncertainties.

The push is mirrored in other economies in the region, including Ivory Coast, which raised 50-billion Japanese yen (R6bn) in an ESG-certified samurai bond in July.

Japan has been working to deepen economic partnerships across Africa. In Kenya, Japan has funded projects in areas such as power generation, road construction and scientific research.

Kenya is on a trajectory of sustained economic growth but faces risks from global trade disputes, market volatility and extreme weather conditions, according to the finance ministry.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Luxury tourism in Africa often fails to benefit locals, new research shows

Efforts by some African nations to attract luxury tourism have yielded limited benefits for local communities, with new research by the University of ...
News
5 hours ago

Chinese capital turns into jobs and exports

Africa must be a partner, not a passive recipient of Chinese largesse, writes Rachel Irvine.
Business Times
3 days ago

Top 5 things to know as chikungunya spreads to holiday hotspots

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has urged South Africans, especially travellers, to be alert to the risks of chikungunya ...
News
5 days ago

Kenya wants funded IMF programme, says central bank governor

Kenya wants its next International Monetary Fund programme to be a funded one, its central bank governor said on Wednesday, ahead of an IMF visit ...
News
6 days ago

Light aircraft crashes in Nairobi, killing six people

A small plane carrying medical staff crashed in a densely-populated neighbourhood in Kenya's capital on Thursday afternoon, killing six people, local ...
News
6 days ago

Kenya central bank cuts rates for seventh time with inflation in target

Kenya's central bank lowered its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points on Tuesday, saying there was room to ease monetary policy further as ...
News
1 week ago

Kenya taps development banks for airport expansion after ditching Adani deal

Kenya has invited international development lenders to finance a $2bn (R35.41bn) expansion of its main airport in Nairobi nine months after it ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I now hate foreigners': mom delivers victim impact statement in Amantle murder ... South Africa
  2. Masemola ‘conceded’ he did not follow prescribed process: Sibiya on his ... South Africa
  3. Roodepoort principal stabbed during clash between schools South Africa
  4. Six rhino horn syndicate suspects granted bail South Africa
  5. KZN woman who raised siblings after parents’ death hits R10m lotto jackpot South Africa

Latest Videos

Live: Sweden's historic 600-ton Kiruna Church moves to new home - Day two
'Ketamine Queen,' woman who sold drugs to 'Friends' star Matthew Perry, to ...