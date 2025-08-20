Five men charged with carrying out a deadly Islamist militant attack on a Catholic church in southwestern Nigeria in 2022 were remanded in custody on Tuesday until a court ruling on September 10 on their application for bail.
The suspects, who pleaded not guilty when arraigned last week, appeared in court at the start of their trial on Tuesday, seeking bail three years after their arrest.
The massacre at St Francis Catholic Church in the town of Owo that killed at least 50 worshippers and wounded over 100 others shocked the nation, highlighting the growing reach of Islamist militants beyond Nigeria's northeast.
Abdullahi Muhammad, their lawyer, told the court that their prolonged detention was unjustified and asked for them to be released on bail.
Prosecutor Ayodele Adedipe opposed the bail, citing national security risks and alleged links to foreign terrorist groups. He added that discrepancies in the bail application and alleged threats to witnesses were further grounds for denial.
They were remanded in department of state services custody, where they have been held since their arrests, until a judge decides on their application next month.
Reuters
Nigerian court to rule on bail for 2022 church attack suspects next month
Image: REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Five men charged with carrying out a deadly Islamist militant attack on a Catholic church in southwestern Nigeria in 2022 were remanded in custody on Tuesday until a court ruling on September 10 on their application for bail.
The suspects, who pleaded not guilty when arraigned last week, appeared in court at the start of their trial on Tuesday, seeking bail three years after their arrest.
The massacre at St Francis Catholic Church in the town of Owo that killed at least 50 worshippers and wounded over 100 others shocked the nation, highlighting the growing reach of Islamist militants beyond Nigeria's northeast.
Abdullahi Muhammad, their lawyer, told the court that their prolonged detention was unjustified and asked for them to be released on bail.
Prosecutor Ayodele Adedipe opposed the bail, citing national security risks and alleged links to foreign terrorist groups. He added that discrepancies in the bail application and alleged threats to witnesses were further grounds for denial.
They were remanded in department of state services custody, where they have been held since their arrests, until a judge decides on their application next month.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Nigeria arraigns five accused in 2022 church massacre in Abuja court
At least 25 rescued after boat capsizes in Nigeria, dozens presumed dead
Nigeria's defence chief defends military conduct amid scrutiny
Nearly 600 killed in Nigeria air strikes in eight months, says air force
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos