Africa

Nigerian court to rule on bail for 2022 church attack suspects next month

20 August 2025 - 13:50 By Camillus Eboh
A Catholic priest prays during a burial of one of the victims killed in an attack by gunmen during a Sunday mass service at St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo, Nigeria, on June 17 2022. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Five men charged with carrying out a deadly Islamist militant attack on a Catholic church in southwestern Nigeria in 2022 were remanded in custody on Tuesday until a court ruling on September 10 on their application for bail.

The suspects, who pleaded not guilty when arraigned last week, appeared in court at the start of their trial on Tuesday, seeking bail three years after their arrest.

The massacre at St Francis Catholic Church in the town of Owo that killed at least 50 worshippers and wounded over 100 others shocked the nation, highlighting the growing reach of Islamist militants beyond Nigeria's northeast.

Abdullahi Muhammad, their lawyer, told the court that their prolonged detention was unjustified and asked for them to be released on bail.

Prosecutor Ayodele Adedipe opposed the bail, citing national security risks and alleged links to foreign terrorist groups. He added that discrepancies in the bail application and alleged threats to witnesses were further grounds for denial.

They were remanded in department of state services custody, where they have been held since their arrests, until a judge decides on their application next month.

Reuters

