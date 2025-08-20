The US has struck a deportation deal with Uganda, as well as with Honduras, amid a search for additional agreements that would allow the US to deport people living in the country illegally to third-party countries, CBS News reported on Tuesday.
Citing internal documents, CBS reported that the Trump administration has broadened its search for countries which would accept migrants that are not their citizens.
Reuters
US strikes deportation deals with Uganda: CBS News
Image: Freddy Mavunda
The US has struck a deportation deal with Uganda, as well as with Honduras, amid a search for additional agreements that would allow the US to deport people living in the country illegally to third-party countries, CBS News reported on Tuesday.
Citing internal documents, CBS reported that the Trump administration has broadened its search for countries which would accept migrants that are not their citizens.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Israel in talks to resettle Gaza Palestinians in South Sudan: sources
Bail denied to Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye in treason case
EDITORIAL | Keep your killers and rapists, Trump. Africa is not for sale
SA worried about dangerous criminals sent to Eswatini by US
Rwanda reaches deal with US to take in up to 250 migrants: government
Border agents directed to stop deportations under Trump’s asylum ban after court order
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos