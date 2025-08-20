Africa

US strikes deportation deals with Uganda: CBS News

20 August 2025 - 14:50 By Christian Martinez
The US has reportedly struck a deportation deal with Uganda that would allow it to deport people living in the country illegally. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The US has struck a deportation deal with Uganda, as well as with Honduras, amid a search for additional agreements that would allow the US to deport people living in the country illegally to third-party countries, CBS News reported on Tuesday.

Citing internal documents, CBS reported that the Trump administration has broadened its search for countries which would accept migrants that are not their citizens.

