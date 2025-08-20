At least 27 worshippers were killed and several injured early on Tuesday when armed bandits stormed a mosque in northern Nigeria's Katsina state during morning prayers, the village head and a hospital official said.
Gunmen opened fire inside a mosque as Muslims gathered to pray at around 4am GMT in the remote community of Unguwan Mantau in Malumfashi local government area, residents said.
WATCH | Bandits kill 'at least 27' in northern Nigeria mosque attack
