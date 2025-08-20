Africa

WATCH | Bandits kill 'at least 27' in northern Nigeria mosque attack

20 August 2025 - 16:50 By Ahmed Kingimi
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Gunmen allegedly opened fire inside a mosque in northern Nigeria's Katsina state during morning prayers on Tuesday. Stock photo.
Gunmen allegedly opened fire inside a mosque in northern Nigeria's Katsina state during morning prayers on Tuesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ZABELIN

At least 27 worshippers were killed and several injured early on Tuesday when armed bandits stormed a mosque in northern Nigeria's Katsina state during morning prayers, the village head and a hospital official said.

Gunmen opened fire inside a mosque as Muslims gathered to pray at around 4am GMT in the remote community of Unguwan Mantau in Malumfashi local government area, residents said.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Nigerian court to rule on bail for 2022 church attack suspects next month

Five men charged with carrying out a deadly Islamist militant attack on a Catholic church in southwestern Nigeria in 2022 were remanded in custody on ...
News
3 hours ago

At least 25 rescued after boat capsizes in Nigeria, dozens presumed dead

At least 25 people have been rescued and 25 others are still missing two days after a boat carrying about 50 passengers capsized in Nigeria's ...
News
5 hours ago

Nigeria's defence chief defends military conduct amid scrutiny

Nigeria's defence chief has defended operations against insurgents and criminal gangs that have caused civilian casualties, saying the military is ...
News
2 days ago

Nearly 600 killed in Nigeria air strikes in eight months, says air force

Nigeria's military has killed 592 armed militia members in the northeastern sate of Borno in the past eight months, after stepping up air strikes in ...
News
6 days ago

Armed men on motorbikes kill 11, kidnap 70 in northwest Nigeria

Armed men on motorbikes killed 11 people and kidnapped at least 70 others, including women and children, in a village in northwest Nigeria, witnesses ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I now hate foreigners': mom delivers victim impact statement in Amantle murder ... South Africa
  2. Masemola ‘conceded’ he did not follow prescribed process: Sibiya on his ... South Africa
  3. Roodepoort principal stabbed during clash between schools South Africa
  4. Six rhino horn syndicate suspects granted bail South Africa
  5. KZN woman who raised siblings after parents’ death hits R10m lotto jackpot South Africa

Latest Videos

Gunmen kill at least 27 in mosque attack in northern Nigeria, officials say
Live: Sweden's historic 600-ton Kiruna Church moves to new home - Day two