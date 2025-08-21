Africa

Sudan's warring factions trade blame over strike on aid convoy in Darfur

21 August 2025 - 18:00 By Nafisa Eltahir
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Aid has frequently come under fire and been blockaded by both sides in Sudan's war, which erupted from a power struggle in April 2023 and has caused what the UN has called the world's biggest humanitarian crisis. File phtoo.
Aid has frequently come under fire and been blockaded by both sides in Sudan's war, which erupted from a power struggle in April 2023 and has caused what the UN has called the world's biggest humanitarian crisis. File phtoo.
Image: REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

The warring parties in Sudan's civil war have traded blame for an attack on a UN World Food Programme (WFP) convoy trying to bring aid to an area of North Darfur where fighting and blockades have led to deadly hunger.

The convoy was hit north of the city of al-Fashir, the army's only holdout in the wider Darfur region where an estimated 300,000 remaining residents have been subject to a long siege by the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) as fighting rages.

Aid has frequently come under fire and been blockaded by both sides in the war, which erupted from a power struggle in April 2023 and has caused what the UN has called the world's biggest humanitarian crisis.

"On August 20 a WFP convoy of 16 trucks carrying life-saving food aid for the most vulnerable populations in Alsayah village came under attack near Mellit, a famine-affected area in North Darfur," the WFP said in a statement, adding that three of the trucks caught fire but no one was hurt.

The RSF accused the Sudanese army of hitting the convoys as part of a drone attack on Mellit market and other areas. The army later said in a statement that this was a fabrication to distract from what it termed the RSF's crimes in al-Fashir.

US-led mediators 'appalled' by humanitarian situation in Sudan

US-led mediators said on Wednesday they were appalled by the continuous deteriorating humanitarian situation in Sudan and called for urgent action by ...
News
1 hour ago

The RSF's siege of al-Fashir has cut off supplies and driven up prices. Experts determined that famine had taken hold in parts of the area last year.

Civilians have come under artillery bombardment, drone strikes, as well as direct attacks. Camps for displaced people have been repeatedly attacked. Last week, local activists said more than 40 people were killed, including by direct fire, when RSF soldiers entered the Abu Shouk camp in the north of the city. The RSF denied responsibility for the deaths.

Those who leave al-Fashir face RSF checkpoints and have come under attack, including sexual assaults.

Some 70 trucks of supplies are waiting in the RSF-controlled city of Nyala to get to al-Fashir, but security guarantees were needed as humanitarian workers were coming under attack, said Edem Wosornu of UN humanitarian agency OCHA.

"We have food, we have medical supplies, we have kits for gender-based violence, we have life-saving equipment that will save lives," she said.

US senior Africa advisor Massad Boulos, who last week called on the RSF to ensure aid reaches al-Fashir, condemned the convoy attack.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Trump administration imposes new sanctions on four ICC judges, prosecutors

US President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday imposed sanctions on two judges and two prosecutors at the International Criminal Court, as ...
News
3 hours ago

The science of starvation: what happens when your body is deprived of food

Psychologically, starvation creates profound distress. People report apathy, irritability, anxiety and a constant preoccupation with food
Science
1 day ago

Sudan's Burhan shakes up army, tightens control

Sudan's army chief appointed a raft of new senior officers on Monday in a reshuffle that strengthens his hold on the military as he consolidates ...
News
2 days ago

Shelling by Sudan's RSF kills 17 civilians in Darfur: AFP

Shelling by Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) killed at least 17 civilians in the besieged city of El Fasher (also known as Al-Fashir), the capital ...
News
3 days ago

Funding cuts drive Sudan's children to the brink of irreversible harm: Unicef

Funding cuts are driving an entire generation of children in Sudan to the brink of irreversible harm as support is scaled back and malnutrition cases ...
News
2 weeks ago

EXPLAINER | The two rival governments that could split Sudan

Sudanese paramilitaries are forming a parallel government to the one controlled by the country's army, pushing Sudan further towards de facto ...
News
2 weeks ago

Hunger mounts, cemeteries grow in Sudan’s besieged al-Fashir

Hundreds of thousands of people under siege in the Sudanese army's last holdout in the western Darfur region are running out of food and coming under ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I now hate foreigners': mom delivers victim impact statement in Amantle murder ... South Africa
  2. Masemola ‘conceded’ he did not follow prescribed process: Sibiya on his ... South Africa
  3. SA Tourism board dissolution by Patricia de Lille sparks outrage from Outa South Africa
  4. Six rhino horn syndicate suspects granted bail South Africa
  5. Meet IRIS, South Africa's first AI teaching robot to boost learning in ... Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

Nato Chiefs Confirm Support for Ukraine | Dawn News English
UN 'very concerned' by Trump sanctions on ICC judges, prosecutors | REUTERS