Africa

Uganda has not agreed to take deportees from US: senior official

21 August 2025 - 11:00 By Elias Briyabarema
A senior Ugandan official denied on Wednesday a US media report that the country had agreed to take in people deported from the US. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

A senior Ugandan official denied on Wednesday a US media report that the country had agreed to take in people deported from the US, saying it lacked the facilities to accommodate them.

Citing internal US government documents, CBS News reported on Tuesday that Washington had reached deportation deals with Uganda and Honduras as part of its drive to step up expulsions of migrants to countries where they do not have citizenship.

"To the best of my knowledge we have not reached such an agreement," Okello Oryem, state minister for foreign affairs, told Reuters by text message.

"We do not have the facilities and infrastructure to accommodate such illegal immigrants in Uganda."

Honduras's government did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comments on the report.

