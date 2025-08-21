Africa

Uganda negotiates debt financing for 85% of planned R55bn railway project

21 August 2025 - 16:00 By Elias Biryabarema
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The 272km line is the first section of a planned 1,700km electric rail line in the landlocked east African country. Stock photo.
The 272km line is the first section of a planned 1,700km electric rail line in the landlocked east African country. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Uganda is in talks with development finance institutions and credit export agencies to have 85% of a planned railway project financed with debt, a senior official said on Wednesday, amid concerns over an already-high public debt pile.

Türkiye's Yapi Merkezi won the contract to build the 2.7bn (R55.75bn) railway in October last year and preliminary works have begun.

Some of the potential financiers include the Opec Fund for International Development, Africa Development Bank, Islamic Development Bank and some European export credit agencies, Perez Wamburu, head of the railway construction project, told Reuters.

Wamburu said the debt financing talks were in advanced stages and expected to be completed soon.

"The possible financiers are available ... the finance ministry is actively engaged with them and financial closure should be soon," he said.

Uganda signs $800m financing deal with Islamic Development Bank

Uganda has signed a $800m (R18.39bn) financing agreement with the Islamic Development Bank to support projects, including a planned railway, that aim ...
News
3 months ago

The Ugandan government will finance 15% and has released $75m (R1.33bn) to fund the preliminary work, Wamburu said.

The 272km line is the first section of a planned 1,700km electric rail line in the landlocked east African country.

It will run from Uganda's capital Kampala and connect with neighbouring Kenya's railway at the Malaba border point.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Uganda has not agreed to take deportees from US: senior official

A senior Ugandan official denied on Wednesday a US media report that the country had agreed to take in people deported from the US, saying it lacked ...
News
7 hours ago

Lobito railway consortium aims to finalise US loan deal by end of 2025

Lobito Atlantic Railway aims to finalise by the end of this year a $533m (R9.44bn) loan deal with the US International Development Finance ...
News
1 day ago

US strikes deportation deals with Uganda: CBS News

The US has struck a deportation deal with Uganda, as well as with Honduras, amid a search for additional agreements that would allow the US to deport ...
News
1 day ago

Chinese capital turns into jobs and exports

Africa must be a partner, not a passive recipient of Chinese largesse, writes Rachel Irvine.
Business Times
4 days ago

Egypt working to integrate railways into Asia-Europe trade

Egypt is working to integrate the country into a railway network connecting Asia and Europe, but a long-planned bridge that would link Saudi Arabia ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I now hate foreigners': mom delivers victim impact statement in Amantle murder ... South Africa
  2. Masemola ‘conceded’ he did not follow prescribed process: Sibiya on his ... South Africa
  3. SA Tourism board dissolution by Patricia de Lille sparks outrage from Outa South Africa
  4. Six rhino horn syndicate suspects granted bail South Africa
  5. Meet IRIS, South Africa's first AI teaching robot to boost learning in ... Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

Nato Chiefs Confirm Support for Ukraine | Dawn News English
UN 'very concerned' by Trump sanctions on ICC judges, prosecutors | REUTERS