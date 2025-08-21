Uganda has entered an agreement with the US to take in nationals from third countries who may not get asylum in the US but are reluctant to return to their countries of origin, the foreign affairs ministry said on Thursday.
President Donald Trump aims to deport millions of immigrants who entered the U.S. illegally and his administration has sought to increase removals to third countries, including by sending convicted criminals to South Sudan and Eswatini.
"This is a temporary arrangement with conditions including that individuals with criminal records and unaccompanied minors will not be accepted," Vincent Bagiire Waiswa, the ministry's permanent secretary, said in a statement.
Waiswa added that Uganda would prefer to receive people from African nationalities under the agreement.
"The two parties are working out the detailed modalities on how the agreement shall be implemented," he said.
Uganda says it has deal with US to take individuals who may not qualify for asylum
Image: REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Uganda has entered an agreement with the US to take in nationals from third countries who may not get asylum in the US but are reluctant to return to their countries of origin, the foreign affairs ministry said on Thursday.
President Donald Trump aims to deport millions of immigrants who entered the U.S. illegally and his administration has sought to increase removals to third countries, including by sending convicted criminals to South Sudan and Eswatini.
"This is a temporary arrangement with conditions including that individuals with criminal records and unaccompanied minors will not be accepted," Vincent Bagiire Waiswa, the ministry's permanent secretary, said in a statement.
Waiswa added that Uganda would prefer to receive people from African nationalities under the agreement.
"The two parties are working out the detailed modalities on how the agreement shall be implemented," he said.
US strikes deportation deals with Uganda: CBS News
On Wednesday another Ugandan foreign affairs official denied a US media report that the East African country had agreed to take in people deported from the US, saying it lacked the facilities to accommodate them.
Uganda, a US ally in East Africa, also hosts nearly 2-million refugees and asylum-seekers, who mostly hail from countries in the region such as Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan and Sudan.
Reuters
MORE:
Texas Republicans approve Trump-backed congressional map to protect party's majority
WATCH | Smithsonian focuses too much on 'how bad slavery was': Trump
Trump says US may provide air support to back a Ukraine peace deal
Uganda's central bank holds lending rate for fourth meeting
Bail denied to Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye in treason case
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos