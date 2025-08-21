Africa

Uganda says it has deal with US to take individuals who may not qualify for asylum

21 August 2025 - 13:00 By Elias Biryabarema
A sign is posted at the entrance of the East Montana Detention Facility, the new ICE detention facility being built to house up to 5,000 migrants, as it is under construction at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, US, on August 17 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Uganda has entered an agreement with the US to take in nationals from third countries who may not get asylum in the US but are reluctant to return to their countries of origin, the foreign affairs ministry said on Thursday.

President Donald Trump aims to deport millions of immigrants who entered the U.S. illegally and his administration has sought to increase removals to third countries, including by sending convicted criminals to South Sudan and Eswatini.

"This is a temporary arrangement with conditions including that individuals with criminal records and unaccompanied minors will not be accepted," Vincent Bagiire Waiswa, the ministry's permanent secretary, said in a statement.

Waiswa added that Uganda would prefer to receive people from African nationalities under the agreement.

"The two parties are working out the detailed modalities on how the agreement shall be implemented," he said.

On Wednesday another Ugandan foreign affairs official denied a US media report that the East African country had agreed to take in people deported from the US, saying it lacked the facilities to accommodate them.

Uganda, a US ally in East Africa, also hosts nearly 2-million refugees and asylum-seekers, who mostly hail from countries in the region such as Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan and Sudan.

Reuters

