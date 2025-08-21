US-led mediators said on Wednesday they were appalled by the continuous deteriorating humanitarian situation in Sudan and called for urgent action by the warring parties to protect civilians.
The mediators, known as the Aligned for Advancing Lifesaving and Peace in Sudan (ALPS) Group, include the US, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, among others.
"The ALPS group urgently reiterates that international humanitarian law must be fully respected," the ALPS Group said in a statement.
"This includes the obligations to protect civilians, including humanitarian personnel, their premises and assets, as well as to allow and facilitate rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access to all those in need."
Reuters
US-led mediators 'appalled' by humanitarian situation in Sudan
Image: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS
Reuters
