Africa

US-led mediators 'appalled' by humanitarian situation in Sudan

21 August 2025 - 17:00 By Katharine Jackson and Bhargav Acharya
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mediators in Sudan's conflict on Wednesday called for urgent action by the warring parties to protect civilians. File photo.
Mediators in Sudan's conflict on Wednesday called for urgent action by the warring parties to protect civilians. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS

US-led mediators said on Wednesday they were appalled by the continuous deteriorating humanitarian situation in Sudan and called for urgent action by the warring parties to protect civilians.

The mediators, known as the Aligned for Advancing Lifesaving and Peace in Sudan (ALPS) Group, include the US, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, among others.

"The ALPS group urgently reiterates that international humanitarian law must be fully respected," the ALPS Group said in a statement.

"This includes the obligations to protect civilians, including humanitarian personnel, their premises and assets, as well as to allow and facilitate rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access to all those in need."

Reuters

READ MORE:

The science of starvation: what happens when your body is deprived of food

Psychologically, starvation creates profound distress. People report apathy, irritability, anxiety and a constant preoccupation with food
Science
1 day ago

Sudan's Burhan shakes up army, tightens control

Sudan's army chief appointed a raft of new senior officers on Monday in a reshuffle that strengthens his hold on the military as he consolidates ...
News
2 days ago

Shelling by Sudan's RSF kills 17 civilians in Darfur: AFP

Shelling by Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) killed at least 17 civilians in the besieged city of El Fasher (also known as Al-Fashir), the capital ...
News
3 days ago

UAE 'bars' Sudanese planes from landing at its airports

The United Arab Emirates has banned Sudanese planes from landing at its airports, Sudan's state news agency quoted its Civil Aviation Authority as ...
News
2 weeks ago

Funding cuts drive Sudan's children to the brink of irreversible harm: Unicef

Funding cuts are driving an entire generation of children in Sudan to the brink of irreversible harm as support is scaled back and malnutrition cases ...
News
2 weeks ago

EXPLAINER | The two rival governments that could split Sudan

Sudanese paramilitaries are forming a parallel government to the one controlled by the country's army, pushing Sudan further towards de facto ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I now hate foreigners': mom delivers victim impact statement in Amantle murder ... South Africa
  2. Masemola ‘conceded’ he did not follow prescribed process: Sibiya on his ... South Africa
  3. SA Tourism board dissolution by Patricia de Lille sparks outrage from Outa South Africa
  4. Six rhino horn syndicate suspects granted bail South Africa
  5. Meet IRIS, South Africa's first AI teaching robot to boost learning in ... Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

Nato Chiefs Confirm Support for Ukraine | Dawn News English
UN 'very concerned' by Trump sanctions on ICC judges, prosecutors | REUTERS