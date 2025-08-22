Botswana's President Duma Boko announced on Thursday an agreement with Qatar's Al Mansour Holdings aimed at addressing immediate national challenges, with the Gulf firm committing to $12bn (R212.7bn) in investments in economic sectors.
The deal signed in partnership with the state-owned Botswana Development Corporation will focus on key sectors including infrastructure, energy, mining, diamond refinement, agriculture, tourism, cybersecurity and defence, Boko said in a post on Facebook.
Botswana has long been seen as one of Africa's economic success stories. However, that has been tested by a diamond market downturn which caused gross domestic product to contract 3% last year and could trigger another contraction this year.
"The historic move will be enough to address immediate challenges facing the country," said Boko.
The Qatari delegation arrived in Botswana on Wednesday on an investment mission to explore strategic opportunities and bolster bilateral economic ties.
Renowned for its diamond wealth, Botswana has been striving to diversify its economy by attracting foreign investment and strengthening its position in global markets.
Reuters
Botswana signs $12bn investment deal with Qatar’s Al Mansour Holdings
Image: REUTERS/Thalefang Charles
