Africa

Nigeria deports 50 Chinese nationals in cybercrime crackdown

22 August 2025 - 12:42 By Camillus Eboh
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Tunisian and Chinese citizens were among nearly 200 foreign nationals arrested in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital, during a raid targeting one of the largest cybercrime syndicates in the country. Stock photo.
Tunisian and Chinese citizens were among nearly 200 foreign nationals arrested in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital, during a raid targeting one of the largest cybercrime syndicates in the country. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/GLEB STOCK

Nigeria has deported 50 Chinese nationals and one Tunisian convicted of cyberterrorism and internet fraud as part of a crackdown on foreign-led cybercrime networks, the country's anti-graft agency said on Thursday.

Since the clampdown was launched on August 15 by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in partnership with the immigration service, 102 people have now been deported, EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale said in a statement.

The Tunisian and Chinese citizens were among nearly 200 foreign nationals arrested in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital, during a raid targeting one of the largest cybercrime syndicates in the country, Oyewale said.

Late last year, the EFCC arrested almost 800 people in a building in Lagos believed to be a hub for fraudsters who lured victims with offers of romance, then pressed them to hand over cash for phoney cryptocurrency investments.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Hackers target Treasury, servers isolated as team assesses malware

The National Treasury says it identified malware on its infrastructure reporting and monitoring website on Tuesday afternoon.
News
4 weeks ago

Gqeberha bank employee jailed for cyberfraud

A 35-year-old woman has been sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for her role in what was described as a meticulously orchestrated fraud scheme ...
News
1 month ago

Cybercrime is South Africa’s silent business killer

Despite urgent calls for greater awareness, many businesses remain dangerously underprepared, writes Luncedo Mtwentwe.
Business Times
1 month ago

Africa at risk amid arms race in cyberspace

One cybersecurity outfit says the old defences are no longer adequate to meet sophisticated new hacker methods, writes Arthur Goldstuck.
Business Times
1 month ago

Mining industry in cybercriminals' sights

Cyberattackers are increasingly targeting the mining industry, which is falling victim to possible “global industrial espionage” on a large scale, ...
Business Times
2 months ago

‘Small fry’ complacency opens Africa to cybervillains

Digital criminals are exploiting the continent’s naivety to use it as a proving ground for their malware, says Kaspersky
Business Times
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Nicky van der Walt promises to settle R3.3m debt before end of September South Africa
  2. SA Tourism board dissolution by Patricia de Lille sparks outrage from Outa South Africa
  3. Meet IRIS, South Africa's first AI teaching robot to boost learning in ... Sci-Tech
  4. Money shortage may mean only one voter registration weekend next year Politics
  5. Pensioner prevails in eight-year rates court battle against City of Joburg South Africa

Latest Videos

Snoop Dogg - Drop It Like It's Hot (Official Music Video) ft. Pharrell Williams
Nigerian firm develops breakthrough bionic arms for amputees | REUTERS