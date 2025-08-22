Africa

South Sudan President Salva Kiir fires finance minister, seventh since 2020

22 August 2025 - 13:42 By George Obulutsa
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir. File photo.
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Samir Bol

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has fired the country's finance minister, state-owned radio announced, the seventh replacement to the position since 2020.

Kiir gave no reason for firing Marial Dongrin Ater, who had held the post since July 2024. State radio said late on Thursday that Athian Ding Athian would take up the position, which he previously held between 2020 and 2021.

Kiir also fired the minister in charge of investment, the radio reported.

South Sudan's economic performance has faced hurdles in recent years amid communal violence, with crude oil export revenue having dwindled since a 2013-2018 civil war and more recently export disruptions due to war in neighbouring Sudan.

The International Monetary Fund forecasts a 4.3% contraction of the economy for 2025, and inflation of 65.7% for the same period.

Israel in talks to resettle Gaza Palestinians in South Sudan: sources

South Sudan and Israel are discussing a deal to resettle Palestinians from war-torn Gaza in the troubled African nation, three sources told Reuters — ...
News
3 days ago

Kiir became South Sudan's first president in 2011 when it gained independence from Sudan.

In March, First Vice-President Riek Machar was put under house arrest, eliciting fears of renewed conflict.

Information minister Michael Makuei said the arrest was due to Machar contacting his supporters and "agitating them to rebel against the government with the aim of disrupting peace so that elections are not held and South Sudan goes back to war."

Machar's party denies the accusations.

Reuters

MORE:

South Sudan says no talks with Israel to resettle Palestinians from Gaza

South Sudan is not in talks with Israel to resettle Palestinians from war-torn Gaza, South Sudan's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
News
1 week ago

South Sudan offers to accept more US deportees, Politico reports

South Sudan has told the administration of President Donald Trump it is willing to consider accepting more migrants deported from the US, Politico ...
News
3 weeks ago

WATCH | At least six killed in border clashes between South Sudan, Uganda

At least six people have been killed in clashes between longstanding allies South Sudan and Uganda near their shared border, where competing claims ...
News
3 weeks ago

South Sudan faces London court case over oil-backed loan

Trading house BB Energy has filed a case against South Sudan in London for failing to deliver oil owed under a pre-payment deal, according to court ...
News
4 weeks ago

South Sudan says US deportees are in government's care

South Sudan said on Tuesday eight migrants deported to the African nation by the Trump administration are currently in the care of the authorities in ...
News
1 month ago

South Sudan's President Kiir fires army chief after seven months in post

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has fired the country's army chief after seven months in the post and named a replacement, according to an ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Nicky van der Walt promises to settle R3.3m debt before end of September South Africa
  2. SA Tourism board dissolution by Patricia de Lille sparks outrage from Outa South Africa
  3. Meet IRIS, South Africa's first AI teaching robot to boost learning in ... Sci-Tech
  4. Money shortage may mean only one voter registration weekend next year Politics
  5. Pensioner prevails in eight-year rates court battle against City of Joburg South Africa

Latest Videos

Snoop Dogg - Drop It Like It's Hot (Official Music Video) ft. Pharrell Williams
Nigerian firm develops breakthrough bionic arms for amputees | REUTERS