Nigeria has extradited a fugitive Chinese gang leader wanted over violent crimes in China following a joint police operation coordinated through Interpol, Nigerian police said on Sunday.
The man, named as Dai Qisheng, was arrested in Abuja on August 8 and handed over to Chinese authorities a week later under a police-to-police cooperation framework, police said in a statement.
According to the statement, he fled China in 2024 to evade arrest in the southwestern province of Guizhou.
Reuters
Nigeria extradites wanted Chinese gang leader in joint Interpol operation
Image: 123RF
