Global credit ratings agency S&P upgraded Kenya's long-term sovereign credit rating to "B" from "B-" on Friday, citing reduced near-term external liquidity risks.
Robust export earnings and diaspora remittances have bolstered Kenya's foreign exchange reserves, helping ease pressures related to high external imbalances, the rating agency said in a statement.
S&P expects Kenya's solid economic growth and improved liquidity outlook to offset pressures stemming from high interest costs and a slow fiscal consolidation process.
President William Ruto said on Wednesday Kenya's economic growth this year is expected to exceed official forecasts, despite higher US tariffs and other challenges.
The economy is expected to grow by 5.6% this year, he added, which is above the Kenyan finance ministry's forecast of 5.3% and the central bank's projection of 5.2%.
Kenya recorded an economic growth of 4.7% a year ago.
The agency maintained the country's outlook at "stable".
Reuters
S&P upgrades Kenya's credit rating to 'B' on easing liquidity risks
Image: 123RF/johan10
Global credit ratings agency S&P upgraded Kenya's long-term sovereign credit rating to "B" from "B-" on Friday, citing reduced near-term external liquidity risks.
Robust export earnings and diaspora remittances have bolstered Kenya's foreign exchange reserves, helping ease pressures related to high external imbalances, the rating agency said in a statement.
S&P expects Kenya's solid economic growth and improved liquidity outlook to offset pressures stemming from high interest costs and a slow fiscal consolidation process.
President William Ruto said on Wednesday Kenya's economic growth this year is expected to exceed official forecasts, despite higher US tariffs and other challenges.
The economy is expected to grow by 5.6% this year, he added, which is above the Kenyan finance ministry's forecast of 5.3% and the central bank's projection of 5.2%.
Kenya recorded an economic growth of 4.7% a year ago.
The agency maintained the country's outlook at "stable".
Reuters
READ MORE:
Five bodies recovered in Kenya at suspected site of cult deaths
Kenya expects faster growth in 2025, signs yen-denominated loan with Japan
Kenya wants funded IMF programme, says central bank governor
Light aircraft crashes in Nairobi, killing six people
Kenya central bank cuts rates for seventh time with inflation in target
Kenya taps development banks for airport expansion after ditching Adani deal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos