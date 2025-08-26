Africa

Botswana declares public health emergency as clinics run out of medicine

26 August 2025 - 15:26 By Brian Benza and ANATHI MADUBELA
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Medicines for hypertension, cancer, diabetes, TB, eye conditions, asthma, sexual reproductive health and mental health conditions were all running out. Stock photo.
Medicines for hypertension, cancer, diabetes, TB, eye conditions, asthma, sexual reproductive health and mental health conditions were all running out. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Alexander Raths

Botswana's President Duma Boko declared a public health emergency on Monday, saying the national medical supply chain had failed, leaving hospitals and clinics short of medicine and other vital stock.

Boko said the military would oversee an emergency distribution drive and the first trucks would leave the capital Gaborone and head to remote areas by the evening.

The southern African country's health ministry warned in early August it was running out of medicines and supplies due to unspecified financial challenges and postponed non-urgent surgery.

“The medical supply chain run by central medical stores has failed,” Boko said in a TV address. “This failure has led to a severe disruption to health supplies countrywide.”

The finance ministry had approved 250m pula (R328.5m) in emergency funding for procurement, he added. Botswana's budget has been constrained this year due to a prolonged downturn in the global diamond market — it is the world's leading producer of diamonds by value.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has also cut funding that was supporting Botswana's health sector.

A spokesperson for Botswana's government did not immediately respond to questions about whether that had contributed to the crisis.

Boko said on Monday the price at which government procures medical supplies was inflated and distribution systems were causing loss, waste and damage.

On August 4 the health ministry said it owed 1bn pula (R2.6bn) to private health facilities and suppliers, which was compounding its challenges.

Medicines for hypertension, cancer, diabetes, TB, eye conditions, asthma, sexual reproductive health and mental health conditions were running out, it said.

There were also shortages of dressings and sutures, it added.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Drugs for tropical diseases go to waste after US aid cuts

Eliminated diseases could return as drugs expire in warehouses
News
4 days ago

Contact tracing begins after Stellenbosch student dies from meningococcal meningitis

The body of second-year theology student Chris Scheffers was found at the Dagbreek residence.
News
3 weeks ago

Most people on ARVs stay on them — does our health system know that?

The health department has R622m extra to retain South Africa’s HIV treatment programme in the wake of foreign aid cuts. We look at how data can help ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sassa to roll out mandatory biometrics nationally from September 1 South Africa
  2. Nicky van der Walt promises to settle R3.3m debt before end of September South Africa
  3. Here’s how we are keeping the lights on: Eskom South Africa
  4. Trial of KZN man who 'beheaded granny and played with her head' to start on ... South Africa
  5. Five suspected online fraudsters held after shoot-out with police South Africa

Latest Videos

[LIVE NOW] Media Briefing on the political environment and current developments.
Ministry of Justice briefs media on the Madlanga Commission hearings ...