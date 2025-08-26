A contract worker died following an incident in Rio Tinto's SimFer mine site in Nzerekore, Guinea, on Friday, the mining company said.
All activity at the SimFer mine site is currently suspended, the iron ore miner said in a statement on Saturday.
Incoming chief executive Simon Trott said he will be traveling to Guinea, and that measures will be taken to ensure the safest possible work environment.
"A thorough investigation will take place together with the relevant authorities to establish the causes of this tragic incident," Rio Tinto chief executive Jakob Stausholm said.
Reuters
Contract worker dies in Rio Tinto mine in Guinea
Image: 123RF/LURII KOVALENKO
Reuters
