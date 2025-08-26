Africa

Contract worker dies in Rio Tinto mine in Guinea

26 August 2025 - 12:20 By Preetika Parashuraman
All activity at the SimFer mine site in Nzerekore, Guineam has been suspended, Rio Tinto said on Saturday. Stock photo.
All activity at the SimFer mine site in Nzerekore, Guineam has been suspended, Rio Tinto said on Saturday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/LURII KOVALENKO

A contract worker died following an incident in Rio Tinto's SimFer mine site in Nzerekore, Guinea, on Friday, the mining company said.

All activity at the SimFer mine site is currently suspended, the iron ore miner said in a statement on Saturday.

Incoming chief executive Simon Trott said he will be traveling to Guinea, and that measures will be taken to ensure the safest possible work environment.

"A thorough investigation will take place together with the relevant authorities to establish the causes of this tragic incident," Rio Tinto chief executive Jakob Stausholm said.

Reuters

