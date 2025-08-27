Africa

IMF 'will take weeks' to bring Senegal debt misreporting case to its board

27 August 2025 - 17:00 By Portia Crowe, Libby George and Bipasha Dey
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Edward Gemayel, the International Monetary Fund representative for Senegal, during an interview in Dakar, Senegal. File photo
Edward Gemayel, the International Monetary Fund representative for Senegal, during an interview in Dakar, Senegal. File photo
Image: REUTERS/Ngouda Dione

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday it will be weeks before it can move forward with a waiver for Senegal's debt misreporting case, as it continues discussions on corrective measures with the West African country.

The IMF froze Senegal's previous $1.9bn (R33.75bn) lending programme after the nation's then-new leaders in September 2024 said they had uncovered debt misreporting that has since ballooned to more than $11bn (R195.39bn).

"Discussions on several corrective measures will continue over the next few weeks before the misreporting case can be presented to the IMF executive board," its head of mission, Edward Gemayel, said in a statement following a staff mission to Senegal.

Senegalese leaders had been expecting the IMF to move forward on a misreporting waiver months ago; without board approval of a waiver, the government could be forced to repay.

A waiver is also essential in order for the country to secure a new lending programme.

"The IMF stands ready to assist Senegal in designing an ambitious reform agenda," Gemayel said.

The statement also said Senegalese authorities told the Fund they intend to seek a new IMF programme.

Last month the IMF said it needed more data before it could firm up its assessment of Senegal's debt situation and also needed an agreement on key remedial measures. The hidden debts were a black eye for the IMF, which was monitoring Senegal's finances at the time due to the active lending programme.

Senegal plans to rebase its economy for the first time since 2018, which some investors say could push its debt-to-GDP back down into more palatable double digits.

Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko earlier this month unveiled a new economic recovery plan, pledging to finance 90% of the initiative through domestic resources and avoid additional debt.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Senegal reports mpox case, patient in isolation

Senegal authorities said they had detected a case of mpox in a foreign man who arrived in the West African country last week.
News
2 days ago

Senegal unveils recovery plan to rely on domestic funding

Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko on Friday unveiled a new economic recovery plan for Senegal, pledging to finance 90% of the initiative through domestic ...
News
3 weeks ago

Senegal's Sangomar oil output at 9.1-million barrels in Q2

Oil production at Senegal's Sangomar offshore field operated by Australia's Woodside Energy Group reached 3-million in June, the energy ministry said ...
News
3 weeks ago

Senegal's billions in hidden debt – and why it's a headache for the IMF

Senegal is grappling with billions of dollars in debt that was hidden by the previous administration — a problem for the cash-strapped country whose ...
News
1 month ago

Senegal working on rebasing country's GDP, says finance ministry

Senegal has begun recalculating its gross domestic product using an updated base year in a move that could result in an improvement in its debt ...
News
1 month ago

IMF welcomes Senegal's commitment to transparency on data discrepancies

The International Monetary Fund is working closely with Senegal's authorities to design corrective measures and actions after misreporting on debt ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Woman killed, several others injured in crash with cash-in-transit vehicle South Africa
  2. Sassa to roll out mandatory biometrics nationally from September 1 South Africa
  3. A dream grounded by cost: Student pilot crowdfunds for flight hours South Africa
  4. Businessman gets 21-year prison sentence for defrauding Sars of R1.5m South Africa
  5. Nicky van der Walt promises to settle R3.3m debt before end of September South Africa

Latest Videos

Tinubu Welcomes Petrobras Back to Nigeria After 5-Year Break
Shooting reported at Catholic school in Minneapolis, governor says