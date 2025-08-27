Kenyan human rights activist Boniface Mwangi, who has played a prominent role in anti-government protests, said on Wednesday he plans to run for the presidency in the country's 2027 election.
His candidacy will test whether the popular support for protests, led by young Kenyans over the last two years, can be translated into an electoral movement.
Mwangi previously ran unsuccessfully for parliament in 2017 on an anti-corruption platform. He has over the course of years earned a reputation for speaking out against human rights violations in Kenya and abroad.
"Our leadership has failed us in numerous ways. You pay taxes expecting service, or you're supposed to pay bribes to get that same service," he said during an event to announce his presidential bid. "So as we stand here, our country must be taken back into our hands."
He was expelled from neighbouring Tanzania in May after travelling there to observe a hearing in a treason case against opposition leader Tundu Lissu.
Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi plans to run for president in 2027
Image: REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi
Kenyan human rights activist Boniface Mwangi, who has played a prominent role in anti-government protests, said on Wednesday he plans to run for the presidency in the country's 2027 election.
His candidacy will test whether the popular support for protests, led by young Kenyans over the last two years, can be translated into an electoral movement.
Mwangi previously ran unsuccessfully for parliament in 2017 on an anti-corruption platform. He has over the course of years earned a reputation for speaking out against human rights violations in Kenya and abroad.
"Our leadership has failed us in numerous ways. You pay taxes expecting service, or you're supposed to pay bribes to get that same service," he said during an event to announce his presidential bid. "So as we stand here, our country must be taken back into our hands."
He was expelled from neighbouring Tanzania in May after travelling there to observe a hearing in a treason case against opposition leader Tundu Lissu.
S&P upgrades Kenya's credit rating to 'B' on easing liquidity risks
In July a Kenyan court charged Mwangi with possession of teargas canisters and a single rifle round found in his home. He pleaded not guilty, saying the authorities had no evidence and called the prosecution "a big shame".
Elections in Kenya are due in August 2027. Mwangi's candidacy will have to be cleared by the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission that qualifies all candidates.
Others who have announced presidential bids include senator Okiya Omtatah and former chief justice David Maraga. Incumbent President William Ruto also intends to seek re-election.
A coalition of opposition leaders, led by two former deputy presidents and other former government officials, also intends to field a presidential candidate.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Five bodies recovered in Kenya at suspected site of cult deaths
Kenya expects faster growth in 2025, signs yen-denominated loan with Japan
Kenya wants funded IMF programme, says central bank governor
Light aircraft crashes in Nairobi, killing six people
Kenya central bank cuts rates for seventh time with inflation in target
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos