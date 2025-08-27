Africa

Surges sweep away Nigerian coastal community as Commonwealth promise stalls

Environmentalists blame government projects for worsening coastal erosion in Lagos

27 August 2025 - 15:49 By Ben Ezeamalu
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Abimbola Yesirat, a resident of Apakin village, prays beside the remaining graves of her relatives yet to be claimed by ocean surges, in Apakin, one of the coastal communities affected by ocean surges, Nigeria, on July 8 2025. The coastal communities have been severely affected by shoreline erosion, which locals attribute to dredging activities along the Ibeju-Lekki coastline.
Abimbola Yesirat, a resident of Apakin village, prays beside the remaining graves of her relatives yet to be claimed by ocean surges, in Apakin, one of the coastal communities affected by ocean surges, Nigeria, on July 8 2025. The coastal communities have been severely affected by shoreline erosion, which locals attribute to dredging activities along the Ibeju-Lekki coastline.
Image: REUTERS/Sodiq Adelakun

One morning in June, an ocean surge swept through the village of Apakin, one of Lagos's last indigenous coastal communities, washing away fishing boats, nets and graves. It was only the latest event in the settlement of roughly 3,000 people that is losing homes and livelihoods to rising seas.

Despite pledges of support from Commonwealth leaders, worsening ocean surges have left the centuries-old community feeling powerless, with residents fearing their ancestral land could soon be lost to the sea, according to local chief Abimbola Iyowun.

"We only have two graves left from my father's lineage. We've been trying to move them, but we haven't found the place to move them to," Iyowun said, pointing into the ocean where his house and that of his father once stood.

About 80 per cent of the Lagos shoreline has been washed away in the past five decades, according to a 2022 report in the Journal of African Earth Sciences. The study blamed deepwater ports along the Bight of Benin as the main reason for erosion.

Lagos has more than a dozen coastal communities battling ocean surges, but Apakin's residents say they're among the worst hit. On land once known for coconut farming, a final 50m stretch of trees vanished four years ago.

Iyowun said the building he used as a palace when he was appointed the village head three years ago had also gone.

Lagos State says rising seas pose the biggest long-term climate threat, but environmentalist Philip Jakpor argues that government-backed projects like the massive Dangote oil refinery and deep sea ports are equally damaging to coastal communities.

"A lot of dredging is happening, which is pushing water in the direction of communities, swallowing communities," said Jakpor.

Meanwhile, Nigerian activist Akinbode Oluwafemi pointed out that the Living Lands Charter adopted by leaders at the 2022 Commonwealth summit in Kigali, Rwanda, was non-binding, unenforced and failing to deliver a concrete plan to protect coastal communities.

"The Kigali Declaration acknowledges human factors that will worsen climate change. However, it did not expressly adopt any clear resolution in terms of bringing corporations that are causing climate change into accountability," he said.

Reuters

READ MORE:

SA and Nigeria must collaborate for common good: Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema has reiterated his call for collaboration between South Africa and Nigeria
Politics
1 day ago

Nigeria LNG inks long-term contracts to secure gas supply

Nigeria LNG has inked 20-year gas supply contracts with NNPC and other oil firms for the supply of 1.29-billion standard cubic feet per day to ...
News
2 days ago

Environmental protection an important part of economic development

A sustainable future is not just about preserving natural assets — it’s about securing prosperity, equity and stability for generations to come., ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

SA joins high seas treaty to protect oceans in crisis

The next step is for parliament to ratify the treaty signed at the UN Ocean Conference
Science
2 months ago

DION GEORGE | Ocean acidification and warmer ocean water intrusions are reaching boiling point

Latest evidence shows trends that pose serious threat to biodiversity and climate stability, DFFE researchers warn
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sassa to roll out mandatory biometrics nationally from September 1 South Africa
  2. Woman killed, several others injured in crash with cash-in-transit vehicle South Africa
  3. A dream grounded by cost: Student pilot crowdfunds for flight hours South Africa
  4. State asks court to dismiss Meyiwa murder trial discharge application South Africa
  5. Nicky van der Walt promises to settle R3.3m debt before end of September South Africa

Latest Videos

Suzuki Jimny versus Land Rover Defender 130
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 27 August 2025