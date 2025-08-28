Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on Thursday discussed activating a $7.5bn (R132.52bn) "partnership package" with his Qatari counterpart, Egypt's cabinet said in a statement.
Egypt and Qatar had agreed in April to work towards a package of direct Qatari investments as Cairo pushes to secure funding from Gulf neighbours to tackle heavy foreign debts and a gaping budget deficit.
"Specific projects will be announced in coming weeks," Egypt's foreign minister Badr Abdelatty said at a joint press conference with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who is visiting Egypt.
Last year Egypt signed a $35bn (R618.45bn) deal with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to develop a city at Ras El Hekma on Egypt's north coast, which provided a crucial injection of funds for Cairo.
The latest announcement comes after Egypt signed a $220m (R3.89bn) contract on Wednesday with investors from the UAE, Bahrain and China to build an integrated complex for producing solar cells, panels and energy storage systems in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, the cabinet said.
The facility will have the capacity to produce two gigawatts of solar cells and two gigawatts of solar panels, it said.
Reuters
Egypt 'discussing' activating $7.5bn 'partnership package' with Qatar
$220m solar project with UAE, China and Bahrain confirmed
Image: REUTERS/Sherif Fahmy
Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on Thursday discussed activating a $7.5bn (R132.52bn) "partnership package" with his Qatari counterpart, Egypt's cabinet said in a statement.
Egypt and Qatar had agreed in April to work towards a package of direct Qatari investments as Cairo pushes to secure funding from Gulf neighbours to tackle heavy foreign debts and a gaping budget deficit.
"Specific projects will be announced in coming weeks," Egypt's foreign minister Badr Abdelatty said at a joint press conference with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who is visiting Egypt.
Last year Egypt signed a $35bn (R618.45bn) deal with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to develop a city at Ras El Hekma on Egypt's north coast, which provided a crucial injection of funds for Cairo.
The latest announcement comes after Egypt signed a $220m (R3.89bn) contract on Wednesday with investors from the UAE, Bahrain and China to build an integrated complex for producing solar cells, panels and energy storage systems in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, the cabinet said.
The facility will have the capacity to produce two gigawatts of solar cells and two gigawatts of solar panels, it said.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Egypt to boost gas production after years of decline, says PM Madbouly
Egypt signs $1bn deal with China's Sailun Group to build tire factory
Egypt signs $35bn natural gas deal with Israel's Leviathan
Fire on MSC container ship near Gulf of Suez platform extinguished
Kuwait, Shell to develop gas exploration at Egyptian field
Egypt quarterly current account deficit eases to $2.1bn on higher remittances
IMF says Egypt makes mixed reform progress, cites state dominance of economy
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos