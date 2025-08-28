Africa

Tanzania's Hassan cleared to run in October election, key rivals barred

28 August 2025 - 18:00 By George Obulutsa
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan arrives to address parliament before its dissolution ahead of planned elections in October, in Dodoma, Tanzania, on June 27 2025. File photo.
Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan arrives to address parliament before its dissolution ahead of planned elections in October, in Dodoma, Tanzania, on June 27 2025. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Stringer/

Tanzania's electoral commission on Wednesday barred the presidential candidate of its second biggest opposition party from contesting polls in October, leaving President Samia Suluhu Hassan to face only candidates from smaller parties.

The Independent National Electoral Commission approved Hassan and her running mate Emmanuel Nchimbi to run in the October 29 election after receiving their nomination forms earlier on Wednesday.

The vote will be held without the participation of leading opposition party Chadema, which was disqualified in April after failing to sign the electoral code of conduct as part of its call for electoral reforms.

INEC also declined to take nomination forms from presidential candidate Luhaga Mpina of the Alliance for Change and Transparency (ACT-Wazalendo), the second largest opposition party, the party said on Wednesday.

The election commission's chairperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment after a commission spokesperson referred Reuters to him.

After her nomination was cleared, Hassan shared a post on X urging her Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party to "maintain unity to ensure victory for our party and for God's permission to return to serve citizens".

Chadema chairperson Tundu Lissu has been in jail for more than four months after being charged with treason early in April. He has denied the charges.

Lissu's detention and the unexplained abductions of government critics in recent months have shone a spotlight on Hassan's human rights record. Hassan says her government is committed to respecting human rights.

On Tuesday the Office of Registrar of Political Parties disqualified Mpina, citing complaints from a party member who said the party had failed to comply with nomination procedures in the primaries.

Mpina, a government critic and a former ruling party member of the East African country's parliament, defected from CCM earlier this month.

"This decision is not only shameful but it is raising more questions about the integrity, seriousness, professionalism and the independence of the electoral commission," Ado Shaibu, ACT-Wazalendo's secretary-general, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Hassan is running for the presidency for the first time after assuming office following the death of her predecessor John Magufuli in 2021.

Nominations for presidential candidates closed on Wednesday.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi plans to run for president in 2027

Kenyan human rights activist Boniface Mwangi, who has played a prominent role in anti-government protests, said on Wednesday he plans to run for the ...
News
1 day ago

Military auditor in DRC seeks death penalty for former president Kabila

The Democratic Republic of Congo's military auditor-general formally told a military court on Friday he is seeking the death penalty for former ...
News
3 days ago

Bail denied to Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye in treason case

A Ugandan judge refused to grant bail on Friday to veteran opposition figure Kizza Besigye, who has been in jail for nearly nine months on treason ...
News
2 weeks ago

BHP exits $2.5bn Tanzania nickel project, says partner Lifezone

BHP Group has opted to sell its interest in the $2.5bn (R44.33bn) Kabanga nickel project in Tanzania to its partner Lifezone Metals for $83m ...
News
1 month ago

Tanzania central bank cuts policy rate by 25 basis points

Tanzania's central bank lowered its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 5.75% in a decision announced on Thursday.
News
1 month ago

IMF disburses nearly R8bn to Tanzania under two arrangements

The International Monetary Fund has approved an immediate disbursement of approximately $448.4m (R7.97bn) to Tanzania, it said on Friday.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. More charges could be added to R27m Sars fraud case against Duma Ndlovu South Africa
  2. Woman killed, several others injured in crash with cash-in-transit vehicle South Africa
  3. Businessman gets 21-year prison sentence for defrauding Sars of R1.5m South Africa
  4. Single buyer acquires Mansour Ojjeh’s entire McLaren car collection news
  5. Decades-old gravel roads in Blouberg to be tarred, says Limpopo MEC South Africa

Latest Videos

DRC signs major mining deal with U.S.-backed KoBold Metals
Tanzania's President Hassan cleared to run in October election but key rivals ...