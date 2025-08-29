Portugal's largest construction company Mota-Engil said on Wednesday strong sales in Africa helped drive a 20% rise in net profit in the first half to an all-time high.
The builder, which operates in more than 20 countries in Africa, Europe and Latin America, posted a net profit of €59m (R1.22bn) in the period, up from €49m (R1.02bn) last year.
Overall sales rose 0.5% to €2.75bn (R57bn), with Africa increasing 59% to €1.05bn (R21.76bn) and "standing out as the region with the strongest growth and profitability" due to projects in Nigeria and Angola, Mota-Engil said in a statement.
Sales in Latin America fell 27% to €1.09bn (R22.59bn) reflecting a "transition period" after two consecutive years of significant growth. In Europe, sales dropped 18% to €242m (R5.02bn) following the sale of the company's Polish operations in September.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose 13% to €448m (R9.29bn) and its EBITDA margin — a measure of profitability — rose to 16% from 15% during the same period a year ago.
Mota-Engil, which is 40%-owned by the Mota family and 32.41% by China Communications Construction Company, said its order backlog reached €14.7bn (R304.68bn) in June, €1bn (R20.73bn) more than a year ago. It said that secured "a strong revenue outlook for 2026 and beyond".
While the order backlog fell short of the record €15.6bn (R323.34bn) reached in December, it did not yet include projects awarded in Portugal, Mexico and Rwanda worth €1.4bn (R29.02bn) since June 30.
Reuters
African construction projects push Mota-Engil's profits to record high
Image: 123RF/armmypicca
Portugal's largest construction company Mota-Engil said on Wednesday strong sales in Africa helped drive a 20% rise in net profit in the first half to an all-time high.
The builder, which operates in more than 20 countries in Africa, Europe and Latin America, posted a net profit of €59m (R1.22bn) in the period, up from €49m (R1.02bn) last year.
Overall sales rose 0.5% to €2.75bn (R57bn), with Africa increasing 59% to €1.05bn (R21.76bn) and "standing out as the region with the strongest growth and profitability" due to projects in Nigeria and Angola, Mota-Engil said in a statement.
Sales in Latin America fell 27% to €1.09bn (R22.59bn) reflecting a "transition period" after two consecutive years of significant growth. In Europe, sales dropped 18% to €242m (R5.02bn) following the sale of the company's Polish operations in September.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose 13% to €448m (R9.29bn) and its EBITDA margin — a measure of profitability — rose to 16% from 15% during the same period a year ago.
Mota-Engil, which is 40%-owned by the Mota family and 32.41% by China Communications Construction Company, said its order backlog reached €14.7bn (R304.68bn) in June, €1bn (R20.73bn) more than a year ago. It said that secured "a strong revenue outlook for 2026 and beyond".
While the order backlog fell short of the record €15.6bn (R323.34bn) reached in December, it did not yet include projects awarded in Portugal, Mexico and Rwanda worth €1.4bn (R29.02bn) since June 30.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Ford to retrench hundreds of workers in South Africa
Ceta CEO Malusi Shezi fails in bid to declare three articles by Sunday Times defamatory
US affirms anti-dumping duties on steel against 10 countries including SA
Lobito railway consortium aims to finalise US loan deal by end of 2025
Egypt signs $1bn deal with China's Sailun Group to build tire factory
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos