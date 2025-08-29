Africa

African construction projects push Mota-Engil's profits to record high

29 August 2025 - 14:00 By Sergio Goncalves
Overall sales rose 0.5% to €2.75bn (R57bn), with Africa "standing out as the region with the strongest growth and profitability" due to projects in Nigeria and Angola, Mota-Engil said in a statement. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/armmypicca

Portugal's largest construction company Mota-Engil said on Wednesday strong sales in Africa helped drive a 20% rise in net profit in the first half to an all-time high.

The builder, which operates in more than 20 countries in Africa, Europe and Latin America, posted a net profit of 59m (R1.22bn) in the period, up from €49m (R1.02bn) last year.

Overall sales rose 0.5% to 2.75bn (R57bn), with Africa increasing 59% to 1.05bn (R21.76bn) and "standing out as the region with the strongest growth and profitability" due to projects in Nigeria and Angola, Mota-Engil said in a statement.

Sales in Latin America fell 27% to €1.09bn (R22.59bn) reflecting a "transition period" after two consecutive years of significant growth. In Europe, sales dropped 18% to €242m (R5.02bn) following the sale of the company's Polish operations in September.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose 13% to €448m (R9.29bn) and its EBITDA margin — a measure of profitability — rose to 16% from 15% during the same period a year ago.

Mota-Engil, which is 40%-owned by the Mota family and 32.41% by China Communications Construction Company, said its order backlog reached €14.7bn (R304.68bn) in June, €1bn (R20.73bn) more than a year ago. It said that secured "a strong revenue outlook for 2026 and beyond".

While the order backlog fell short of the record €15.6bn (R323.34bn) reached in December, it did not yet include projects awarded in Portugal, Mexico and Rwanda worth €1.4bn (R29.02bn) since June 30.

Reuters

