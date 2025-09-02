Angola plans first output at Cabinda oil refinery by year-end

Angola's planned 30,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Cabinda oil refinery, the first to be built since independence a half-century ago, will begin producing fuel by the end of the year, the country's oil and gas minister said on Monday.
The project, which will be Angola's second oil refinery, will help make Sub-Saharan Africa's No 2 crude producer less dependent on costly fuel imports amid government efforts to eliminate fuel subsidies that have triggered deadly protests.
“We can confirm the Cabinda refinery is entering its decisive phase and that by the end of the year, Angola will have the first commercial derivatives produced at the unit,” oil and gas minister Diamantino Azevedo said at an inauguration ceremony attended by Angola's president.
Gemcorp, a London-based emerging markets investment firm, is the largest shareholder in the plant and previously said the first phase would supply 5% to 10% of the country's fuel needs.
State-owned oil company Sonangol holds the remaining 10% shareholding and supplies the refinery with feedstock. Angola imports around 72% of its domestic fuel consumption or about 3.3-million metric tons of refined petroleum products each year, according to Sonangol. Investment for the first phase reached $500m to $550m (R8.8bn to R9.7bn), Gemcorp told Reuters last year, higher than initial estimates as costs rose due to the pandemic and inflation.
A second phase is expected to take crude processing capacity up to 60,000 bpd and bring a diesel and jet fuel-producing hydrocracking unit online.
Azevedo said construction of the proposed 100,000 bpd Soyo refinery was under review due to constraints presented by the private developer, US-led Quanten Consortium.
However, construction of the Lobito refinery would restart after a thorough review and “significant cost reduction”, Azevedo said without providing further details. Earlier this year, an executive at Sonangol told Reuters it was in talks with Chinese and European banks to overcome a $4.8bn (R84.6bn) funding shortfall for the 200,000 bpd Lobito refinery.
Reuters
Angola plans first output at Cabinda oil refinery by year-end
Image: 123RF/IONUTANSICA / File photo
Angola's planned 30,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Cabinda oil refinery, the first to be built since independence a half-century ago, will begin producing fuel by the end of the year, the country's oil and gas minister said on Monday.
The project, which will be Angola's second oil refinery, will help make Sub-Saharan Africa's No 2 crude producer less dependent on costly fuel imports amid government efforts to eliminate fuel subsidies that have triggered deadly protests.
“We can confirm the Cabinda refinery is entering its decisive phase and that by the end of the year, Angola will have the first commercial derivatives produced at the unit,” oil and gas minister Diamantino Azevedo said at an inauguration ceremony attended by Angola's president.
Gemcorp, a London-based emerging markets investment firm, is the largest shareholder in the plant and previously said the first phase would supply 5% to 10% of the country's fuel needs.
State-owned oil company Sonangol holds the remaining 10% shareholding and supplies the refinery with feedstock. Angola imports around 72% of its domestic fuel consumption or about 3.3-million metric tons of refined petroleum products each year, according to Sonangol. Investment for the first phase reached $500m to $550m (R8.8bn to R9.7bn), Gemcorp told Reuters last year, higher than initial estimates as costs rose due to the pandemic and inflation.
A second phase is expected to take crude processing capacity up to 60,000 bpd and bring a diesel and jet fuel-producing hydrocracking unit online.
Azevedo said construction of the proposed 100,000 bpd Soyo refinery was under review due to constraints presented by the private developer, US-led Quanten Consortium.
However, construction of the Lobito refinery would restart after a thorough review and “significant cost reduction”, Azevedo said without providing further details. Earlier this year, an executive at Sonangol told Reuters it was in talks with Chinese and European banks to overcome a $4.8bn (R84.6bn) funding shortfall for the 200,000 bpd Lobito refinery.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Angola gets back $200m collateral from JPMorgan after bond rebound
Death toll from Angolan fuel hike protests rises to 22, says government
WATCH | Angola fuel hike protests turn violent: local media
Angola gets 60,000 barrels per day oil production bump
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos