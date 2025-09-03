Africa

Burkina Faso parliament passes law outlawing LGBTQ practices

03 September 2025 - 14:00 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Burkina Faso's transitional parliament has passed legislation outlawing conduct deemed to promote LGBTQ practices. File photo.
Burkina Faso's transitional parliament has passed legislation outlawing conduct deemed to promote LGBTQ practices. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/JESSICA RINALDI

Burkina Faso's transitional parliament has passed legislation outlawing conduct deemed to promote LGBTQ practices, introducing fines, prison sentences and sanctions for people convicted, its justice minister said.

The Persons and Family Code law, making Burkina Faso the latest in a series of African countries to criminalise lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender activity, also tightens rules on nationality and stateless people.

The military that took over Burkina Faso in a 2022 coup has grown increasingly intolerant of dissent amid worsening Islamist militant violence in the West African country.

The legislation was passed unanimously by the unelected, 71-member transitional parliament on Monday and is awaiting the signature of military junta leader Ibrahim Traore.

“The law provides for a prison sentence ranging from two to five years and a fine,” justice minister Edasso Rodrigue Bayala said on state TV on Monday night.

“A person who [engages in] homosexual practices will appear before a judge and, in the event of a repeat offence, be deported if you are not a Burkinabe national,” he said.

The government has framed the law as an effort to modernise family law and clarify nationality rules, but rights advocates are likely to call out the restrictions on LGBTQ practices and limits imposed on legal recourse in nationality cases.

Anti-gay laws are in place in various conservative African countries including Senegal, Uganda and Malawi, though some others, including South Africa, Botswana and Angola, have decriminalised LGBTQ practices or enacted protective measures.

MORE:

Burkina Faso declares UN coordinator persona non grata

Burkina Faso has declared United Nations regional coordinator Carol Flore-Smereczniak persona non grata over a UN report alleging violations against ...
News
2 weeks ago

WFP suspends flights to Burkina Faso town after explosion

The UN World Food Programme said on Wednesday it has suspended flights to the northwestern Burkina Faso town of Solle after an explosion near a ...
News
2 weeks ago

Mali arrests dozens in military who 'pose threat to government'

Mali has arrested more than 30 soldiers and military officials accused of attempting to destabilise the government, two sources said, a sign of ...
News
3 weeks ago

West Africa's security woes no longer France's concern, says minister

The insecurity plaguing West Africa is no longer France's concern, its state minister for ties with Francophone countries and international ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Taxis can't have ranks everywhere and anywhere: Joburg mayor Dada Morero South Africa
  2. No funds were paid towards Scorpion Kings concert, says NYDA South Africa
  3. Woman collapses, dies after hearing nephew shot dead, allegedly by a cop South Africa
  4. Stellenbosch mayor confirms probe into leaked video calling for 'whites to be ... South Africa
  5. CIT robbery suspect caught with stained cash, rifle and getaway cars South Africa

Latest Videos

2025 Hyundai Alcazar
J20 Summit | Constitutional Courts and Supreme Courts conference