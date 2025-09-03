At least four soldiers and 10 militia members were killed in fighting in an area in South Sudan where previous clashes led to the arrest of First Vice President Riek Machar, the military said on Tuesday.
The arrest of Machar, a longtime rival of President Salva Kiir, in March prompted international calls for restraint and stirred fears of a return to civil war between Kiir's Dinka forces and Nuer fighters loyal to Machar.
Fighters from the White Army, a militia Machar's opponents said is linked to the SPLM-IO party he leads, attacked the South Sudan military on Monday in an area in Upper Nile state, near Nasir town, said South Sudan military spokesperson Garang Ateny.
The northeastern town is where violence that led to Machar's detention erupted early this year.
“They (White Army) carried out three separate attacks on our position,” Ateny said, adding the army lost four soldiers in the clash while 10 attackers were killed.
Spokespeople for SPLM-IO and the White Army could not be immediately reached. Machar and his party have denied current links to the White Army.
Kiir, a Dinka, has served in an uneasy power-sharing government with Machar, a Nuer, since a 2018 peace deal ended an ethnically-tinged civil war between fighters loyal to the two men which killed hundreds of thousands of people.
Machar's detention, for trying to stir up a rebellion through his supposed support for the White Army militia, has ignited fears of renewed conflict along ethnic lines.
Reuters
South Sudan clash kills 14 in renewed violence in north
Image: REUTERS/Samir Bol/File Photo
At least four soldiers and 10 militia members were killed in fighting in an area in South Sudan where previous clashes led to the arrest of First Vice President Riek Machar, the military said on Tuesday.
The arrest of Machar, a longtime rival of President Salva Kiir, in March prompted international calls for restraint and stirred fears of a return to civil war between Kiir's Dinka forces and Nuer fighters loyal to Machar.
Fighters from the White Army, a militia Machar's opponents said is linked to the SPLM-IO party he leads, attacked the South Sudan military on Monday in an area in Upper Nile state, near Nasir town, said South Sudan military spokesperson Garang Ateny.
The northeastern town is where violence that led to Machar's detention erupted early this year.
“They (White Army) carried out three separate attacks on our position,” Ateny said, adding the army lost four soldiers in the clash while 10 attackers were killed.
Spokespeople for SPLM-IO and the White Army could not be immediately reached. Machar and his party have denied current links to the White Army.
Kiir, a Dinka, has served in an uneasy power-sharing government with Machar, a Nuer, since a 2018 peace deal ended an ethnically-tinged civil war between fighters loyal to the two men which killed hundreds of thousands of people.
Machar's detention, for trying to stir up a rebellion through his supposed support for the White Army militia, has ignited fears of renewed conflict along ethnic lines.
Reuters
READ MORE:
South Sudan President Salva Kiir fires finance minister, seventh since 2020
South Sudan says no talks with Israel to resettle Palestinians from Gaza
Funding cuts drive Sudan's children to the brink of irreversible harm: Unicef
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos