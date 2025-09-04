Africa

Azule Energy to invest $5bn in Angola over next five years

04 September 2025 - 06:20 By Miguel Gomes and Wendell Roelf
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Angola has overhauled its regulatory regime, wooing new investments as the former Opec member looks to maintain oil production above 1-million barrels a day. Stock photo.
Angola has overhauled its regulatory regime, wooing new investments as the former Opec member looks to maintain oil production above 1-million barrels a day. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/IGOR SHKVARA

Azule Energy, the joint venture between Italian oil and gas explorer Eni and BP, expects to invest another $5bn (R88.33bn) in Angola over the next four to five years, Eni's chief operating officer Guido Brusco told Reuters on Wednesday.

The latest investment in both new and existing projects will match investments in oil and gas projects since the joint venture launched three years ago in sub-Saharan Africa's No 2 oil producer. Angola has overhauled its regulatory regime, wooing new investments as the former Opec member looks to maintain oil production above 1-million barrels a day.

"We have in the next four to five years 18 wells to be drilled on which two-thirds are operated by Azule and one-third operated by others," Brusco said on the sidelines of an oil and gas conference.

He said Eni, which became the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter from Mozambique in 2022 with its Coral South floating platform, was also progressing with its second platform there. Mozambique's government in April approved the development plan for Eni's Coral Norte (North) floating LNG platform, paving the way for a final investment decision.

Once operational, the country's second floating platform will produce 3.5-million metric tons of LNG each year for 30 years, doubling existing LNG production from the offshore Rovuma Basin.

"We are still waiting for one partner approval, but we have government approval, we have the financial institutions, the loan is there, ready, the project is technically and financially strong," Brusco said about Coral North FLNG. "We do not foresee problems, and before the year-end you will hear something."

Most of the current output is destined for the European market, as the Southern African nation also looks to start TotalEnergies' long-delayed LNG project on land soon.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Angola plans first output at Cabinda oil refinery by year-end

Angola's planned 30,000-barrel-per-day Cabinda oil refinery, the first to be built since independence a half-century ago, will begin producing fuel ...
News
1 day ago

African construction projects push Mota-Engil's profits to record high

Portugal's largest construction company Mota-Engil said on Wednesday strong sales in Africa helped drive a 20% rise in net profit in the first half ...
News
5 days ago

Nigeria LNG inks long-term contracts to secure gas supply

Nigeria LNG has inked 20-year gas supply contracts with NNPC and other oil firms for the supply of 1.29-billion standard cubic feet per day to ...
News
1 week ago

Galp Energia raises forecasts, expects to find partner for Namibia

Portugal's Galp Energia on Monday raised its core profit target for the full year after a better-than-expected performance in the second quarter and ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Stellenbosch mayor confirms probe into leaked video calling for 'whites to be ... South Africa
  2. Lifetime goals to become reality for lottery winner South Africa
  3. Mogotsi tried calling 'Cat' Matlala many times on day of Mkhwanazi's bombshell South Africa
  4. Taxis can't have ranks everywhere and anywhere: Joburg mayor Dada Morero South Africa
  5. No funds were paid towards Scorpion Kings concert, says NYDA South Africa

Latest Videos

Putin and Kim hug as they bid farewell after Beijing meeting | REUTERS
At least 15 killed in crash on Lisbon's historic 'Gloria' railway | REUTERS