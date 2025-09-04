DRC ex-justice minister Constant Mutamba convicted of embezzlement

The Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) former justice minister, Constant Mutamba, was on Tuesday convicted of embezzling millions of dollars earmarked for a prison construction in the northern city of Kisangani and sentenced to three years' forced labour.
Supporters of Mutamba have been protesting against the 37-year-old politician's arrest. Last week clashes between activists and police in DRC's capital Kinshasa forced the court to postpone the verdict.
DRC's attorney-general was authorised in May to prosecute Mutamba, who served as minister in 2024 and 2025 under President Felix Tshisekedi.
Image: REUTERS/Arsene Mpiana
Mutamba announced his resignation in June over the case — involving the embezzlement of $19m (R335.6m) — while denying the accusations.
The Court of Cassation, issuing the verdict and sentence, also barred Mutamba from standing for election for five years after serving his sentence, presiding judge Jacques Kabasele said.
Earlier this year, Mutamba backed the launch of legal proceedings against former President Joseph Kabila over his alleged links to the M23 rebel group.
Reuters
