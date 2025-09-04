Africa

DRC ex-justice minister Constant Mutamba convicted of embezzlement

04 September 2025 - 07:30 By Benoit Nyemba, Sonia Rolley and Ange Kasongo
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Constant Mutamba, former Justice minister of the DRC, looks on during his trial in which he was sentenced to three years of forced labour by the Court of Cassation for embezzlement of public funds in Kinshasa on September 2 2025.
Constant Mutamba, former Justice minister of the DRC, looks on during his trial in which he was sentenced to three years of forced labour by the Court of Cassation for embezzlement of public funds in Kinshasa on September 2 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Arsene Mpiana

The Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) former justice minister, Constant Mutamba, was on Tuesday convicted of embezzling millions of dollars earmarked for a prison construction in the northern city of Kisangani and sentenced to three years' forced labour.

Supporters of Mutamba have been protesting against the 37-year-old politician's arrest. Last week clashes between activists and police in DRC's capital Kinshasa forced the court to postpone the verdict.

DRC's attorney-general was authorised in May to prosecute Mutamba, who served as minister in 2024 and 2025 under President Felix Tshisekedi.

Mutamba announced his resignation in June over the case — involving the embezzlement of $19m (R335.6m) — while denying the accusations.

The Court of Cassation, issuing the verdict and sentence, also barred Mutamba from standing for election for five years after serving his sentence, presiding judge Jacques Kabasele said.

Earlier this year, Mutamba backed the launch of legal proceedings against former President Joseph Kabila over his alleged links to the M23 rebel group.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Violence dimming the lights of diplomacy in DRC — top UN Africa official

Rising levels of violence in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo are “dimming the light of diplomacy”, a senior UN official warned, as what she ...
News
3 days ago

African construction projects push Mota-Engil's profits to record high

Portugal's largest construction company Mota-Engil said on Wednesday strong sales in Africa helped drive a 20% rise in net profit in the first half ...
News
5 days ago

KoBold Metals granted seven DRC lithium exploration permits

KoBold Metals, the mining company backed by US billionaires Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates, has received seven permits to search for lithium and other ...
News
6 days ago

Rwanda rejects accusations allied M23 rebels in DRC massacred civilians

Rwanda on Friday rejected accusations that Kigali-backed M23 rebels massacred hundreds of people in the east of Democratic Republic of Congo in July, ...
News
1 week ago

Rwanda-backed M23 rebels massacred civilians in DRC: Human Rights Watch

Rwanda-backed M23 rebels killed at least 140 people in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo in July, Human Rights Watch said in a report on Wednesday.
News
2 weeks ago

DRC and M23 rebels miss deadline to reach Doha peace deal

The Congolese government and M23 rebels have missed Monday's deadline to reach a peace agreement in Doha, raising fears that tensions between the two ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Stellenbosch mayor confirms probe into leaked video calling for 'whites to be ... South Africa
  2. Mogotsi tried calling 'Cat' Matlala many times on day of Mkhwanazi's bombshell South Africa
  3. Lifetime goals to become reality for lottery winner South Africa
  4. KZN commuters brace for taxi strike South Africa
  5. Teacher 'killed by principal husband' had knife planted in her body to fake ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Gaza girl's desperate pleas in a new film shake Venice | REUTERS
The Voice of Hind Rajab gets record 23-minute ovation at Venice premiere