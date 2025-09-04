US, AU attend oversight committee meeting for DRC-Rwanda peace deal

Qatar, the US, Togo and the AU Commission participated in the second joint oversight committee meeting for the peace agreement between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda, the US state department said in a joint statement released on Wednesday.
"Committee members acknowledged slowness in implementation of some elements of the Agreement," it said.
"The DRC and Rwanda committed to a technical level, intelligence and military channel for direct exchange of information in advance of the next JSCM meeting in Doha."
Togo represented the African Union in the meeting.
Reuters
Image: REUTERS/Jean Bizimana
