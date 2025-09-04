Africa

US, AU attend oversight committee meeting for DRC-Rwanda peace deal

04 September 2025 - 21:15 By Bhargav Acharya
Rwandan security officers escort members of the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC), who surrendered in Goma, eastern DRC ,following fighting between M23 rebels and the FARDC in Gisenyi, Rwanda, on January 27 2025. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Jean Bizimana

Qatar, the US, Togo and the AU Commission participated in the second joint oversight committee meeting for the peace agreement between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda, the US state department said in a joint statement released on Wednesday.

"Committee members acknowledged slowness in implementation of some elements of the Agreement," it said.

"The DRC and Rwanda committed to a technical level, intelligence and military channel for direct exchange of information in advance of the next JSCM meeting in Doha."

Togo represented the African Union in the meeting.

Reuters

