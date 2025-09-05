Egypt's net foreign assets rose by $3.54bn (R62.59bn) in July to a record $18.5bn (R327.07bn), central bank data showed, as Gulf investments, a currency devaluation 18 months ago and strong remittances from workers abroad help boost deposits, analysts say.
Net foreign assets were $14.96bn (R264.49bn) at the end of June. Almost all of the increase was due to higher assets at commercial banks.
Remittances from Egyptians abroad have surged since Egypt sharply devalued its currency in March 2024, jumping to $26.4bn in the nine months to end-March from $14.5bn (R256.35bn) in the year-earlier period, the central bank said in July.
Commercial banks' foreign assets rose by $3.28bn (R57.99bn) in July to $39.49bn (R698.17bn) while their liabilities fell by $166.2m (R2.94bn) to $31.50bn (R556.91bn), according to the central bank data.
Egypt's net foreign assets, which include assets held by both the central bank and commercial banks, turned negative in February 2022 and only returned to positive territory in May last year.
They had reached a high of $17.47bn (R308.86bn) in July 2021, according to Reuters calculations.
Reuters
Egypt's net foreign assets jump to record $18.5bn in July
Image: REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Reuters
