Africa

Egypt's net foreign assets jump to record $18.5bn in July

05 September 2025 - 17:40 By Patrick Werr
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A man walks in front of the new headquarters of Central Bank of Egypt, in Cairo, Egypt. File photo.
A man walks in front of the new headquarters of Central Bank of Egypt, in Cairo, Egypt. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Egypt's net foreign assets rose by $3.54bn (R62.59bn) in July to a record $18.5bn (R327.07bn), central bank data showed, as Gulf investments, a currency devaluation 18 months ago and strong remittances from workers abroad help boost deposits, analysts say.

Net foreign assets were $14.96bn (R264.49bn) at the end of June. Almost all of the increase was due to higher assets at commercial banks.

Remittances from Egyptians abroad have surged since Egypt sharply devalued its currency in March 2024, jumping to $26.4bn in the nine months to end-March from $14.5bn (R256.35bn) in the year-earlier period, the central bank said in July.

Commercial banks' foreign assets rose by $3.28bn (R57.99bn) in July to $39.49bn (R698.17bn) while their liabilities fell by $166.2m (R2.94bn) to $31.50bn (R556.91bn), according to the central bank data.

Egypt's net foreign assets, which include assets held by both the central bank and commercial banks, turned negative in February 2022 and only returned to positive territory in May last year.

They had reached a high of $17.47bn (R308.86bn) in July 2021, according to Reuters calculations.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Egypt rounds up teenaged TikTokkers in crackdown on social media

Egyptian authorities have been rounding up teenaged TikTokkers with millions of followers, detaining dozens in recent weeks on accusations ranging ...
News
1 week ago

Egypt central bank slashes key interest rates by 200 bps

Egypt's central bank resumed its interest rate-cutting cycle on Thursday, slashing its overnight rates by a faster-than-expected 200 basis points, ...
News
1 week ago

Egypt 'discussing' activating $7.5bn 'partnership package' with Qatar

Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on Thursday discussed activating a $7.5bn (R132.52bn) "partnership package" with his Qatari counterpart, ...
News
1 week ago

Egypt to boost gas production after years of decline, says PM Madbouly

Egypt's gas production is expected to reach 6.6-billion cubic feet per day by 2027, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Wednesday.
News
3 weeks ago

Egypt signs $1bn deal with China's Sailun Group to build tire factory

Egypt has signed an agreement with China’s Sailun Group to build an automotive tire factory in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, with total investments ...
News
3 weeks ago

Egypt signs $35bn natural gas deal with Israel's Leviathan

Israel's Leviathan natural gas field has signed a deal worth up to $35bn (R620.27bn) to supply gas to Egypt, the largest export deal in Israel's ...
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Two candidates die during fitness tests for Joburg metro police jobs South Africa
  2. Stellenbosch mayor confirms probe into leaked video calling for 'whites to be ... South Africa
  3. Wanted ‘kingpin’ in kidnap for ransom cases fatally shot on Joburg highway South Africa
  4. Lifetime goals to become reality for lottery winner South Africa
  5. Mogotsi tried calling 'Cat' Matlala many times on day of Mkhwanazi's bombshell South Africa

Latest Videos

Tesla proposes new pay plan for Elon Musk that would expand his voting power
Greek parliament passes new law toughening stance on failed asylum seekers