Ivory Coast farmers say mixed weather helps main cocoa crop
Light rains mixed with variable sunshine across most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions augur well for the development of the next October-to-March main crop, which is expected to be healthy, farmers said this week.
The world's largest cocoa producer is in the middle of the rainy season, which runs from April to mid-November. However, data showed rains were well below average last week.
Farmers said they were happy with growing conditions as cocoa trees were carrying many fruits of different sizes that will be harvested from September until at least December.
They also said more rains were expected in September and October compared with August. By mid-September, more beans of big size and of good quality will leave the bush as harvesting would start to pick up, farmers said.
In the southern and coastal regions farmers said they thought the majority of the next main crop would be harvested from November to mid-January.
