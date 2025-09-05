The Rwandan-backed rebel group M23, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) armed forces (FARDC) and other armed groups committed serious rights violations in eastern DRC that may amount to war crimes, the UN human rights office said on Friday.
M23, the FARDC and other armed groups have been responsible for gross violations of international humanitarian law since late last year when fighting began in North and South Kivu, a new report by the office's fact-finding mission said.
“The atrocities described in this report are horrific,” said UN high commissioner for human rights Volker Türk, calling for accountability for victims.
M23 seized Goma, eastern DRC's largest city, in January and went on to make gains across North Kivu and South Kivu provinces.
The fighting has killed thousands and displaced hundreds of thousands more this year, while escalating the risk of a full-blown war in a region rich in tin, gold and coltan.
M23 and DRC government forces cited for war crimes in UN rights report
Image: ARLETTE BASHIZI/Reuters
While multiple human rights bodies and the UN have accused parties in the DRC conflict of gross atrocities, this is the first UN report to find those abuses may have constituted crimes against humanity.
The report found the ethnic Tutsi-led M23 carried out summary executions, torture and enforced disappearances — which may amount to crimes against humanity.
The group also used systematic sexual violence, including gang rape, largely against women with an intent to “degrade, punish and break the dignity of victims”, the report stated.
M23 received training and operational support from the Rwandan Defence Forces (RDF) and there were credible allegations of the covert presence of RDF personnel within M23, the report said.
Violence dimming lights of diplomacy in DRC: top UN Africa official
Rwanda has repeatedly denied backing M23 and said its forces act in self-defence against the DRC's army and ethnic Hutu militiamen linked to the 1994 Rwandan genocide.
M23 has also previously denied allegations it has committed atrocities.
The report also found that the DRC armed forces and affiliated armed groups, such as pro-government militia fighters known as Wazalendo, had committed grave violations, including gang rape, the deliberate killing of civilians and looting.
After mediation by Qatar, the DRC and the rebels signed a declaration of principles on July 19 in which they vowed to start negotiating a peace deal in August. However, the two sides missed the deadline.
