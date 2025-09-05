Africa

Morocco to set up judicial committees in stadiums for 2030 World Cup

05 September 2025 - 16:15 By Ahmed Eljechtimi
The 2030 Fifa World Cup will not only be a sporting celebration but also a demonstration of Morocco's political will to modernise its legal system, says justice minister Abdellatif Ouahbi. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Morocco is planning to set up judicial committees in stadiums to swiftly handle potential offences by fans during the 2030 Fifa World Cup it will co-host with Spain and Portugal, says justice minister Abdellatif Ouahbi.

The move is among various judicial reforms taking place ahead of the tournament to prevent courts from being overwhelmed by minor cases, Ouahbi told Reuters.

"Committees presided over by prosecutors, working with judicial and security services inside stadiums, will ensure swift handling of incidents while respecting due process," he said in written responses to questions.

Morocco expects the event to boost visitor arrivals to 26-million in 2030, up from 17.4-million in 2024.

To shape its legal strategy, Morocco is examining previous sporting events, including recent Olympic Games and past World Cups, the minister added.

Morocco will sign a judicial cooperation agreement with Spain and Portugal to speed up any potential extraditions or case transfers, and to provide mutual legal assistance, Ouahbi said.

Morocco launches R194bn rail expansion plan

Morocco's King Mohammed VI gave the go-ahead on Thursday for a rail expansion plan worth 96-billion dirhams (R194.31bn), including the construction ...
News
4 months ago

It is currently revising family and penal codes and introducing alternative penalties — such as electronic bracelets — to reduce prison overcrowding, which is partly driven by high rates of pre-trial detention.

Concerning alcohol consumption in fan zones, Ouahbi said Morocco had always been able to balance its cultural traditions with openness and "international expectations". While alcohol is available in predominantly Muslim Morocco, public drinking is banned.

"Discussions are ongoing about possible regulatory frameworks to address practices common among international supporters, including alcohol consumption, strictly within designated zones and under clearly defined conditions," he said.

Additional preparations will include:

  • multilingual judicial counters to assist foreign visitors;
  • specialised training for judges in sports, tourism and consumer disputes; and
  • expanded use of mediation and alternative dispute resolution to ease court workloads.

"The 2030 World Cup will not only be a sporting celebration but also a demonstration of Morocco's political will to modernise its legal system and show that justice can serve both citizens and international partners," Ouahbi said.

Morocco has announced major infrastructure upgrades ahead of the tournament, including:

  • new stadiums;
  • expanded rail and airport networks;
  • increased hotel capacity; and
  • urban renovations.

Reuters

