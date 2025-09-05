Africa

WATCH | Congolese women turn to mining for survival after rebel attacks

05 September 2025 - 10:15 By Gradel Muyisa and Jessica Donati
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Maman Soki, a Congolese artisanal miner, internally displaced by the Islamic State-affiliated Allied Democratic Forces rebels, poses for a photograph after an interview at an open-pit mine in Mangaredjipa, near Beni, North Kivu, DRC, on August 31 2025.
Maman Soki, a Congolese artisanal miner, internally displaced by the Islamic State-affiliated Allied Democratic Forces rebels, poses for a photograph after an interview at an open-pit mine in Mangaredjipa, near Beni, North Kivu, DRC, on August 31 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Gradel Muyisa Mumbere

Maman Soki is among a small group of Congolese women undertaking heavy mining work for survival after escaping a deadly attack on her village by Islamic State-aligned rebels that killed her daughter and her sister.

In April the 49-year-old widow left her home in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) with her son, grandson and her sister's children to flee the Allied Democratic Forces — one of many armed groups in the mineral-rich region.

Soki now works alongside two other women at Pangoyi gold mine, lugging 30kg sacks of debris up a muddy slope for a few dollars a day to feed the four children in her care.

"Sometimes we want to enter the pits to dig, but we're told women aren't allowed," Soki said in an interview. "That's why we always carry the already-dug sand for processing."

A photograph of her lost sibling is among the few reminders of the life Soki left behind.

Soki now cares for her sister's two small children, as well as her orphaned grandson. Soki's 12-year-old son Muhindo Obed looks after his three adopted siblings while Soki is at work.

In DRC mining is traditionally dominated by men, but women are often driven to undertake the back-breaking work to survive.

Women in mining often face discrimination and harassment by male colleagues, and perform lower-paying tasks, according to the national association RENAFEM, a Western-funded group that aims to protect the rights of female workers.

Soki hopes to save enough to open a small food store and leave mining behind, but there is little left over after paying for the children's food, school fees and expenses.

"We worry for her safety when she goes to Pangoyi," her son Obed said.

In July Islamic State-backed rebels killed at least 43 worshippers in a church in Komanda, and in August they killed at least 52 civilians in the Beni and Lubero areas of eastern DRC, UN and local officials said.

Reuters

MORE:

US, AU attend oversight committee meeting for DRC-Rwanda peace deal

Qatar, the US, Togo and the AU Commission participated in the second joint oversight committee meeting for the peace agreement between the Democratic ...
News
14 hours ago

DRC declares new Ebola outbreak: 15 deaths and 28 suspected cases

The Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday declared a new outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus after a case was confirmed in the southern Kasai ...
News
16 hours ago

DRC ex-justice minister Constant Mutamba convicted of embezzlement

The Democratic Republic of Congo's former justice minister, Constant Mutamba, was on Tuesday convicted of embezzling millions of dollars earmarked ...
News
1 day ago

Violence dimming lights of diplomacy in DRC: top UN Africa official

Rising levels of violence in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo are “dimming the light of diplomacy”, a senior UN official warned, as what she ...
News
4 days ago

Military auditor in DRC seeks death penalty for former president Kabila

The Democratic Republic of Congo's military auditor-general formally told a military court on Friday he is seeking the death penalty for former ...
News
1 week ago

Lobito railway consortium aims to finalise US loan deal by end of 2025

Lobito Atlantic Railway aims to finalise by the end of this year a $533m (R9.44bn) loan deal with the US International Development Finance ...
News
2 weeks ago

IN PICS | Inside the mine that feeds the tech world — and funds DRC rebels

Activity in Rubaya begins before dawn, when thousands descend on the pits cut into the rolling hills of North Kivu province, where many toil in ...
Africa
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Two candidates die during fitness tests for Joburg metro police jobs South Africa
  2. Stellenbosch mayor confirms probe into leaked video calling for 'whites to be ... South Africa
  3. Lifetime goals to become reality for lottery winner South Africa
  4. Wanted ‘kingpin’ in kidnap for ransom cases fatally shot on Joburg highway South Africa
  5. Mogotsi tried calling 'Cat' Matlala many times on day of Mkhwanazi's bombshell South Africa

Latest Videos

Post-Cabinet media briefing - 05 September 2025
Nelson Mandela’s Grandson Mandla Says Palestinians’ Plight Worse Than Apartheid ...