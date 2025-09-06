There are currently 11 UN peacekeeping operations around the world. The UN peacekeeping spokesperson said those missions were already "under severe financial pressure due to a liquidity crisis".
In the Trump administration's note to Congress, it said it was rescinding $393m (R6.95bn) of $1.2bn (R21.22bn) appropriated in fiscal year 2025 for the Contributions for International Peacekeeping Activities (CIPA) account and more than $400m (R7.07bn) appropriated in fiscal years 2024 and 2025 for the Peacekeeping Operations (PKO) account.
The CIPA account provides funding for the mandatory UN peacekeeping payments.
"UN peacekeeping has been fraught with waste and abuse, as evidenced by the ongoing sexual exploitation and abuse in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Central African Republic," said the note to Congress, which also alleged that billions of dollars in peacekeeping contracts "were implicated in significant corruption schemes".
It said the funding cuts "would be a first step to engaging in strong reforms across the UN".
It said the PKO account was intended to support peacekeeping and stabilisation operations and to counter extremist threats, but "in practice, this account is a slush fund used to support projects well beyond a core security focus."
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres is seeking ways to improve efficiency and cut costs as the world body turns 80 this year amid a cash crisis.
Reuters
US peacekeeping cuts 'could limit UN ability to protect civilians' in South Sudan, DRC
Trump administration cites waste, abuse and corruption in peacekeeping operations
Image: REUTERS/Arlette Bashizi
UN peacekeeping missions are under severe financial pressure and US cuts could limit their ability to protect civilians in places like South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a UN peacekeeping spokesperson said this week.
US President Donald Trump last week unilaterally canceled $4.9bn (R86.66bn) in foreign aid authorised by Congress. This includes some $800m (R14.15bn) in peacekeeping funding appropriated for 2024 and 2025, according to a Trump administration message to Congress.
The White House budget office has already proposed eliminating funding for UN peacekeeping missions in 2026, citing failures by operations in Mali, Lebanon and DRC.
Washington is the largest contributor, accounting for 27% of the $5.6bn (R99.04bn) UN peacekeeping budget. These payments are mandatory.
"Without sufficient resources, we will be doing less with less, with potentially serious implications for peace and security in contexts such as South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where financial constraints could significantly limit our ability to protect civilians," said a UN peacekeeping spokesperson in New York.
"We urge all member states to pay their contributions to peacekeeping in full and on time to sustain the vital work and impact of peacekeeping."
UN refugee agency plans to reduce spending by a fifth as cuts bite
There are currently 11 UN peacekeeping operations around the world. The UN peacekeeping spokesperson said those missions were already "under severe financial pressure due to a liquidity crisis".
In the Trump administration's note to Congress, it said it was rescinding $393m (R6.95bn) of $1.2bn (R21.22bn) appropriated in fiscal year 2025 for the Contributions for International Peacekeeping Activities (CIPA) account and more than $400m (R7.07bn) appropriated in fiscal years 2024 and 2025 for the Peacekeeping Operations (PKO) account.
The CIPA account provides funding for the mandatory UN peacekeeping payments.
"UN peacekeeping has been fraught with waste and abuse, as evidenced by the ongoing sexual exploitation and abuse in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Central African Republic," said the note to Congress, which also alleged that billions of dollars in peacekeeping contracts "were implicated in significant corruption schemes".
It said the funding cuts "would be a first step to engaging in strong reforms across the UN".
It said the PKO account was intended to support peacekeeping and stabilisation operations and to counter extremist threats, but "in practice, this account is a slush fund used to support projects well beyond a core security focus."
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres is seeking ways to improve efficiency and cut costs as the world body turns 80 this year amid a cash crisis.
Reuters
READ MORE:
M23 and DRC government forces cited for war crimes in UN rights report
Hunger grows in Nigeria as aid cuts reduce food supplies
Sex for fish: US aid cuts revive risky behaviour in Kenya
Four African countries 'running out of special food for starving children'
How USAID cuts could undermine battle against fistula in Malawi
Drugs for tropical diseases go to waste after US aid cuts
UN says DRC rebels killed scores of farmers, M23 suggests 'smear'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos