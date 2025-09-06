Africa

West Africa-focused Tullow Oil names industry veteran Ian Perks as new CEO

06 September 2025 - 08:40 By Yamini Kalia
Storage tanks at Tullow Oil's Ngamia 8 drilling site in Lokichar, Turkana county, Kenya. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Baz Ratner

West Africa-focused Tullow Oil named oil and gas industry veteran Ian Perks as its new CEO on Friday, succeeding Richard Miller, who will return to his previous role as the group's chief financial officer.

The change comes as the company, which has been streamlining its operations, recently agreed to sell its assets in Gabon and Kenya to reduce debt.

Perks brings more than three decades of experience in the oil and gas sector, with a strong focus on Africa and international markets, having held senior positions at BG Group, Anadarko, and Total.

He has overseen major projects such as the $20bn Mozambique LNG project and the delivery and subsequent operations of the $10bn Queensland Gas Company LNG project, Tullow said in a statement.

In August Tullow swung to an interim loss and cut its annual production forecast, citing continued underperformance at its flagship Jubilee oilfiled.

Miller was appointed as Tullow's interim chief in February after Rahul Dhir announced his exit as CEO last December.

Reuters

