West Africa-focused Tullow Oil named oil and gas industry veteran Ian Perks as its new CEO on Friday, succeeding Richard Miller, who will return to his previous role as the group's chief financial officer.
The change comes as the company, which has been streamlining its operations, recently agreed to sell its assets in Gabon and Kenya to reduce debt.
Perks brings more than three decades of experience in the oil and gas sector, with a strong focus on Africa and international markets, having held senior positions at BG Group, Anadarko, and Total.
He has overseen major projects such as the $20bn Mozambique LNG project and the delivery and subsequent operations of the $10bn Queensland Gas Company LNG project, Tullow said in a statement.
In August Tullow swung to an interim loss and cut its annual production forecast, citing continued underperformance at its flagship Jubilee oilfiled.
Miller was appointed as Tullow's interim chief in February after Rahul Dhir announced his exit as CEO last December.
Reuters
West Africa-focused Tullow Oil names industry veteran Ian Perks as new CEO
Image: REUTERS/Baz Ratner
West Africa-focused Tullow Oil named oil and gas industry veteran Ian Perks as its new CEO on Friday, succeeding Richard Miller, who will return to his previous role as the group's chief financial officer.
The change comes as the company, which has been streamlining its operations, recently agreed to sell its assets in Gabon and Kenya to reduce debt.
Perks brings more than three decades of experience in the oil and gas sector, with a strong focus on Africa and international markets, having held senior positions at BG Group, Anadarko, and Total.
He has overseen major projects such as the $20bn Mozambique LNG project and the delivery and subsequent operations of the $10bn Queensland Gas Company LNG project, Tullow said in a statement.
In August Tullow swung to an interim loss and cut its annual production forecast, citing continued underperformance at its flagship Jubilee oilfiled.
Miller was appointed as Tullow's interim chief in February after Rahul Dhir announced his exit as CEO last December.
Reuters
READ MORE:
UAE halts imports of Sudanese oil
Nigeria's TotalEnergies deal marks shift to gas development
Azule Energy to invest $5bn in Angola over next five years
Chevron signs preliminary agreement with Angola to explore for oil offshore
Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu urges quick return for Brazil's Petrobras
Libya's NOC to host joint US energy forum to boost oil and gas investment
Nigeria LNG inks long-term contracts to secure gas supply
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos